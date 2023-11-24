Riding the wave of intense competition, Italy's emerging tennis whiz, Jannik Sinner, brilliantly steered his nation to the Davis Cup semifinals.

After Italy secured a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, Sinner reflected on the unique stress of the event.

"I think pressure is a privilege to have. There are not so many players who have this privilege. Davis Cup pressure is different because you know that you have a big responsibility to show, because you don't have many chances", Sinner said at the post-match press conference.

This triumph was largely thanks to Jannik Sinner's impressive performance in the doubles match alongside teammate Lorenzo Sonego. Although they hadn't shared the court since their time at Indian Wells, the duo showcased a striking on-court synergy in their recent match.

Sinner said their winning streak came from keeping good energy on the court and having their team's full support.

"We both have great energy, and on the court, we are not complaining about nothing and then trying to stay in the present moment, which today helped," Sinner explained.

Despite his recent focus on singles, Sinner adapted quickly to the doubles format, praising Sonego for making the transition smoother.

"Lorenzo made it very simple for me today," he shared with a smile. "Obviously I didn't play so many doubles throughout the last years, but knowing that, you know, the captain chose us, it's also here a privilege to play", he added.

Jannik Sinner further mentioned how the buzz from his fans, paired with solid backing from his team, helps dial down any pressure he might feel.

"It's nice that the last event of the year is a team event. They can give you good energy"

Captain of Team Italy Filippo Volandri (R) hugs Janik Sinner, centre, and Lorenzo Sonego

The tennis courts in Malaga became a scene of joy for Italy as Jannik Sinner led the country into the Davis Cup semifinals for the second year running. Italy faced a strong challenge from the Netherlands but emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.

The day began with a setback for Italy as Matteo Arnaldi was defeated by Botic van de Zandschulp in a nail-biting match that finished 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-7(7). However, the tide turned with Jannik Sinner's outstanding performance against Tallon Griekspoor, where he won 7-6(3), 6-1 and leveled the ground for Italy.

The decisive moment came in the doubles match where Jannik Sinner, teaming up with Lorenzo Sonego, faced the Dutch pairing of Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof. The Italian duo worked together seamlessly to win 6-3, 6-4, securing Italy's spot in the semifinals.

Italy lost in the Davis Cup semifinals against Canada last year, where they were knocked out by a narrow 2-1 scoreline. This year, they will be hoping to go one step further and aim for their first Davis Cup title since 1976.

Italy will face Serbia in the semifinal on November 25 while the other semifinal will see Finland taking on Australia on Friday, November 24.