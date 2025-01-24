Jannik Sinner makes his feelings known on Novak Djokovic's shock Australian Open retirement against Alexander Zverev

Jannik Sinner is through to the summit clash of the Australian Open, but fans will not have the much-anticipated Novak Djokovic showdown in the final. The Serb was forced to pull out of his semifinal against Alexander Zverev due to an injury.

Sinner, who came through a rather straightforward 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2 win over Ben Shelton in his semifinal, has reacted to the shock retirement.

Speaking to the media during the post-match press conference, the Italian said he did not watch the moment unfold live and only came to know about it later in the day. He dubbed it an “unfortunate” situation, saying something like this happening is even worse on a big stage like a Grand Slam semifinal.

Trending

"I haven't seen," Jannik Sinner said. "I was warming up. I didn't see it live. I saw after how it happened. It's very unfortunate to see these kind of things, especially in semifinals of a Grand Slam."

"But if Novak retires, means that he has big issues. He has won here in the past with some physical problems, and he always tried to do his best."

Notably, Djokovic was playing with a left leg injury at this year’s Australian Open. He has had heavy strapping on the leg even during his semifinal encounter against Carlos Alcaraz but was able to push through for a four-set victory.

Jannik Sinner wishes Novak Djokovic speedy recovery after Australian Open retirement

Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd after his 2025 Australian Open retirement. (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, has wished Novak Djokovic a speedy recovery from his injury. The youngster also took note of the Serb’s many contributions to the sport during his post-match press conference.

"He gave so much until now in his career for this sport. It's unfortunate to see. I wish him a speedy recovery," he added.

Djokovic was gunning for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title at this year’s edition. He had scored a few big wins over the course of the tournament, the most notable being over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal.

The Serb, who was again playing with strapping on the left leg, gave a good account of himself in the semifinal against Alexander Zverev. He, however, lost the opening set in a tiebreaker and subsequently pulled the plug on the encounter.

Sinner and Zverev will now contest the Australian Open final. While the Italian is gunning to defend his crown from 12 months ago, his opponent is eyeing a maiden win at the Grand Slam level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis