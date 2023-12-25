"Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will play musical chairs going up and down number ranking stairs" - Serena Williams' ex-coach

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci believes that Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will move up and down the ATP Ranking ladder in the coming months.

The 2023 season was dominated by Sinner, Alcaraz, and Djokovic. The Italian won four titles, including his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto. Meanwhile, the Serb added seven titles under his belt, including three Grand Slams, while the Spaniard clinched six, including one Major at Wimbledon.

Macci, who helped shape the legendary Williams sisters' careers, revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he was asked if Jannik Sinner could ever be World No. 1. The American replied in the affirmative, writing:

"Was asked if @Janniksin CAN be number one someday. He WIIL BE number one someday and Sooner Rather Than later. Jannik Joker [Djokovic] and Carlos will play Musical Chairs going up and down the NUMBER RANKING STAIRS."

Sinner will end the year as the World No. 4, his career-best singles ranking. Djokovic and Alcaraz, on the other hand, will finish 2023 as the top two players in the ATP Rankings, respectively.

"The way Novak Djokovic played in 2023 was just absolutely incredible" - Tim Henman

Novak Djokovic pictured with his 24th Major at the 2023 US Open

Former British tennis pro Tim Henman recently praised Novak Djokovic's 2023 season, which saw him win seven titles (three Majors, two Masters 1000 titles, one ATP 250 title and the ATP Finals). The Serb will also finish the year as the World No. 1 for a record eighth time.

Henman told Eurosport:

"Not only the events he won, but the way he played [in 2023] was just absolutely incredible. And I do feel mentally it looks like he's playing with a lot of freedom."

"I think for such a long time he's been chasing Federer and Nadal and all those different records: the number of Grand Slam wins or finishing the year No. 1 or weeks at No. 1… and now he's overtaken them. I think this is the position that he's desired for so long. He's achieved it and he's playing better than ever," he added.

Henman also backed the 36-year-old to win his record 25th Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open, saying:

"The way that Djokovic then played for the rest of the year was absolutely incredible. So, 2024, Australian Open in the men's, in my mind, there's no doubt that Djokovic is the favourite. He's the man to beat."

