Jannik Sinner won the 2025 Erste Bank Open title on Sunday, but that was not the biggest news surrounding the Italian that day. Instead, it is the fact that he has officially, for the first time, confirmed that he is dating model Laila Hasanovic.

In the final, Sinner took on Alexander Zverez, who had previously won the title in 2021. After losing the first set 3-6, the World No. 2 bounced back to take the second 6-3. The third set was much tighter, with both players tied for 5-5 before Sinner broke serve and snatched it 7-5 to take the title.

After his second title in Vienna, the four-time Grand Slam champion dedicated a sweet message to his team and parents, thanking them for their support. Jannik Sinner's parents were in attendance at the tournament this week, where they also meet Laila.

In the victory speech at the presentation ceremony, Sinner also referred to her as his 'girlfriend' -- the first time he is confirming it while addressing the matter in English.

“To my team, I have to speak in English. Thank you so much for the support. The work you put in, the effort.. also to understand me at times is not easy, but thank you for putting in the effort. Everyone here, with family, my girlfriend, friends. To my whole team and also those watching at home. Thank you so much for the support,” Sinner said.

Laila Hasanovic, a model and social media influencer, has been rumored to be dating the former World No. 1 from earlier this year, having been first spotted in his box at the French Open.

Jannik Sinner in action next at the 2025 Paris Masters

Erste Bank Open 2025 - Day 9: Final - Source: Getty

Following his win at the ATP 500 event in Vienna, Jannik Sinner will be in action next at the Paris Masters, where he will be joined by the likes of Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz and others.

Last year, Sinner was absent from the tournament, meaning he does not defend any points next week. However, his chances of overtaking Alcaraz as the World No. 1 are extremely rare, as the Spaniard has an 800-point lead on him.

