PICTURE: Jannik Sinner's rumored girlfriend Laila Hasanovic makes 1st appearance with Italian's parents while showing her support at Vienna Open

Jannik Sinner's rumored girlfriend Laila Hasanovic was spotted supporting the World No. 2 during his opening match at this year's Vienna Open. Hasanovic was joined by the Italian's parents, father Hanspeter and mother Siglinde, as well, with the trio enjoying an utterly dominant display from the former No. 1 and four-time Major champion at Wiener Stadthalle (Viennese City Hall) in the Austrian capital.On Wednesday, October 22, Sinner locked horns with Daniel Altmaier in what eventually turned out to be a one-sided match that didn't even last an hour. The Italian, who successfully defended his title at the lucrative Six Kings Slam exhibition event before arriving in Vienna, was exceptional on both serve and return, with the final score of 6-0, 6-2 being an accurate reflection of his dominance on the day.Not long after the conclusion of the contest, a picture surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), in which Jannik Sinner's rumored girlfriend, Danish model and influencer Laila Hasanovic, was spotted in the stands all smiles alongside the Italian's parents. Check out the picture below:This isn't the first time that Hasanovic has attended a tennis match featuring the former No. 1. The Dane had also graced the French Open, Wimbledon Championships and US Open earlier this year with her presence. During the US Open, the lock screen on Sinner's phone appeared to have a picture of Hasanovic. Both of them though, have been tight-lipped so far about their relationship.Jannik Sinner to clash against 23-year-old compatriot in Vienna Open 2RJannik Sinner in action against Daniel Altmaier at the 2025 Vienna Open (Source: Getty)Regardless of the true nature of the relationship shared by Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic, for now, the Italian will firmly focus on making a deep run at the Vienna Open, the ATP 500 hardcourt event he won in 2023 after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final.Speaking about the presence of his parents during his first-round win over Daniel Altmaier, Sinner said:&quot;My mom usually gets nervous watching. I don’t know if she was here in the stands or not. Having my dad in the box, it’s great. Also, my brother is not here. But it’s fine. Maybe he comes to Turin (for the ATP Finals). We are just a very normal family. When I play outside when they are not there watching, my dad is still watching the matches at home. I know he’s watching.&quot;Fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli, 23, awaits Sinner in the second round. The upcoming match between the Italians will mark the first time that Sinner and Cobolli face each other in an ATP Tour-level event. The winner of the clash will go on to face either Francisco Cerundolo or Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals.