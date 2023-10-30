WATCH: Daniil Medvedev soaks Jannik Sinner in champagne following 2023 Vienna Open loss

Daniil Medvedev recently sprayed champagne on Jannik Sinner during the award commemoration ceremony at the 2023 Vienna Open.

Sinner claimed his fourth ATP title of the year and his second over Medvedev in a thrilling three-set final at the 2023 Vienna Open. The Italian showed his resilience and composure as he overcame a second-set slump to win in three sets, 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-3.

Medvedev, who was gracious in defeat, congratulated Sinner with a champagne shower during the trophy ceremony. Sinner, who was smiling for the cameras, took it sportingly while the crowd and the officials laughed during the celebration.

Sinner has been one of the most consistent players on the tour this season. He has won 40 matches on hard courts and has captured four titles on the surface: Montpellier, Toronto, Beijing, and now Vienna.

Sinner’s performance in Vienna was especially impressive, dropping only a single set throughout the tournament. He defeated Ben Shelton, Lorenzo Sonego, Frances Tiafoe, and Andrey Rublev en route to the finals.

The final against Daniil Medvedev was a rematch of the Beijing final that took place earlier this month, where Sinner stunned the Russian in straight sets, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2). Medvedev was eager to exact revenge and claim his sixth title of the year, after winning in Rome, Miami, Dubai, Doha, and Rotterdam.

The first set went into a tie-break, where Sinner saved two set points and took it 9-7. The Russian responded by breaking the Italian’s serve in the second set and leveling the match at one set apiece. In the decisive third set, Sinner stunned Medvedev and sealed his fourth ATP title of the year with a 6-3 win.

A look at Daniil Medvedev’s performance in the 2023 Vienna Open

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Daniil Medvedev failed to defend his Vienna Open title as he lost to Jannik Sinner in a three-set thriller on Sunday.

Medvedev had a tough road to the final, as he had to overcome some formidable opponents in the previous rounds. He faced Arthur Fils in the first round and dispatched him in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

The World No. 3 then met Grigor Dimitrov in the second round, who defeated Lorenzo Musetti in his previous round in straight sets. The Bulgarian put up a strong fight, taking the first set 6-3. However, Medvedev bounced back and won the next two sets 6-2, 6-4.

In the quarterfinals, he faced his compatriot Karen Khachanov, who had reached the quarterfinals in 2016 and 2019. Medvedev eventually prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

In the semifinals, he clashed with the fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Medvedev had the upper hand in their head-to-head record, leading 8-4 before the match. He extended his dominance by beating Tsitsipas in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Daniil Medvedev is now set to participate in the final ATP 1000 event of the year at the 2023 Paris Masters. He is seeded third in the tournament and received a bye in the first round. He will face either Grigor Dimitrov or Lorenzo Sonego in the second round on Tuesday, October 31.