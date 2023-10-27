Paris Masters 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

The 51st edition of the Paris Masters will commence on October 28 with the qualifying rounds while the main draw will start on October 30.

Holger Rune won the tournament last year after beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final but he is bound to have a tough time defending his title given his form over the past few months.

Novak Djokovic will be back in action and will be a heavy favorite to come out on top but the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are both capable of challenging him for the title.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the Paris Masters.

What is the Paris Masters?

The Paris Masters is a hard-court event that takes place during the closing stages of the ATP Tour. It is the final Masters 1000 event of the men's tennis season.

The inaugural edition of the competition took place in 1969, with Tom Okker winning it by beating Butch Buchholz in the final. Novak Djokovic is the most successful player in the tournament's history with six titles to his name while other past champions include Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, and Andy Murray.

Venue

The Accor Arena in Paris is the venue for the Paris Masters 2023.

Players

Carlos Alcaraz at the SHanghai Masters

Top seed Novak Djokovic has won the Masters 1000 event more than any other player and will be the player to beat considering his form throughout this season. Second seed Carlos Alcaraz is capable of challenging the Serb and if he is at his fittest, he has a fair chance of going all the way.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev plays his best tennis on hard courts and he is another player who is capable of contending for the title. The likes of Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev have both produced several promising performances so far this season and have a strong chance of making good runs in Paris.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds for the Paris Masters will take place on October 28 & 29, while the main draw will start on October 30. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on November 3 & 4 respectively while the men's singles final is set to take place on November 5.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for the tournament is €5,779,335 and the men's singles champion will win a prize money of €892,590 and 1000 ranking points.

Round Prize Money Ranking points Winner €892,590 1000 Runner-up €487,420 600 Semifinals €266,530 360 Quarterfinals €145,380 180 Round of 16 €77,760 90 Round of 32 €41,700 45 Round of 62 €23,100 10

Where to watch Paris Masters 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action in Paris live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches of the Masters 1000 tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches in Paris will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris live on TSN.

Australia: All matches in Paris will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis