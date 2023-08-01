"Jannik Sinner is the only one who can threaten Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open along with Novak Djokovic” - Serb's coach Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has claimed that only the Serb and Jannik Sinner can challenge Carlos Alcaraz at the upcoming US Open 2023.

Alcaraz has firmly staked his claim for the tennis throne after beating Djokovic in the final of the Wimbledon Championships and is now preparing to defend his title at the US Open.

The Spaniard had to fight hard to claim his maiden Major at Flushing Meadows last year, beating the likes of Marin Cilic, Frances Tiafoe, Casper Ruud, and Jannik Sinner en route to the title.

Goran Ivanisevic, who is currently coaching Novak Djokovic, gave an interview to Sportske Novosti where he discussed his pupil, Carlos Alcaraz and the US Open. When asked which players can threaten Djokovic, Ivanisevic had no qualms in naming the Wimbledon champion as the outright challenger. He said:

“Congratulations to everyone, but only one player can do it and that is Carlos Alcaraz.”

While talking about the change of generations in the sport, the former Wimbledon winner had an interesting take. He mentioned names like Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, but added a special mention for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. He claimed that Sinner is the only player other than Djokovic who can challenge Alcaraz in New York. Ivanisevic stated:

"The generational change takes six or seven years. I know we look at Medvedev, Rublev, Khachanov, Shapovalov, Felix, Sinner, Alcaraz, Rune… Alcaraz has been here for two years, but let's say Medvedev has been here for five or six, he's 27 years old. They are not from yesterday. Alcaraz is a story in itself and Sinner is the only one who can threaten him at the US Open along with Novak."

Ivanisevic further elaborated that Sinner's game makes Alcaraz uncomfortable (they have a 3-3 head-to-head record). He also highlighted Medvedev as someone who can be a massive threat on his day. He added:

“Sinner's game bothers Alcaraz and they've had some very interesting encounters so far. Also, if Medvedev's day coincides and he plays, for me he is also a phenomenal player. Novak is the only dinosaur among the best, the rest are all young.”

"Alcaraz is poised throughout the whole entire match" - Bianca Andreescu heaps praise on Carlos Alcaraz

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu recently heaped praise on Carlos Alcaraz for his emphatic victory over Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final. She highlighted just how composed Alcaraz was throughout the match, despite it being his first ever Wimbledon final. She said:

“I mean, Alcaraz is poised throughout the whole entire match. That was his first ever Wimbledon final. Yeah, the way he handled it was incredible. He definitely deserved that. I know he won the US Open but Wimbledon is, it's different. It's like another, it's another story.”

Andreescu went on to state that the young Spaniard’s victory acts as inspiration for her to add to her Grand Slam glory too. Andreescu added:

“It definitely motivates me and he's only [20] still. That's a huge inspiration for all of us.”

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis