Jannik Sinner will take some time to reach the same level as Carlos Alcaraz, believes Serena Williams’ ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

The 52-year-old feels that the Italian has an incredible game and is improving rapidly. However, he also feels that the tennis world needs to be patient with the World No. 8.

Sinner edged past rival and World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2023 Miami Masters to reach his third final of the season, where he fell to Daniil Medvedev. The 21-year-old had reached the finals of the ATP 250 in Montpellier (title winner) and the ATP 500 in Rotterdam (runner-up) earlier.

Mouratoglou expressed his opinion on Sinner’s game, saying that he felt the Italian had no weaknesses. However, he did not think he was a fearless player like Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic, who play without any doubt in their mind. The Frenchman stated all this in a video he posted on social media.

“He’s not a guy like Carlos Alcaraz, who arrives at 19; he is scared of nobody and beats everyone. He’s not that type of player,” said Mouratoglou.

“I think that he doesn’t have the same personality as a Novak Djokovic or a Carlos Alcaraz, who are players who have no doubt,” he added.

Patrick Mouratoglou heaped further praise on Jannik Sinner, appreciating the Italian’s constant improvement. He called the 21-year-old “incredible” in terms of his game, power, and movement.

Mouratoglou believes Jannik Sinner will become a Grand Slam and Masters 1000 tournament winner, even though he’s not there yet. He urged the tennis world to be patient with the Italian, who, he believes, is improving at a rapid rate.

“We have to be a bit patient with him. But he has such an incredible game. He has no weaknesses. He’s still developing fast. He’s able to play shots today that he was not able to play six months ago. His power on both sides is incredible. His movement is incredible. His serve is getting better.” said the French coach.

“Jannik Sinner is destined to remain at the top for a long time” - Roger Federer’s ex-coach Ivan Ljubicic

Jannik Sinner and Ivan Ljubicic

Jannik Sinner has found support from another tennis coach as well, with Roger Federer’s last coach Ivan Ljubicic saying the Italian youngster is destined to stay at the top for a long time.

"Jannik Sinner is growing well. Last year he lost the chance to play the important matches, semifinals and finals of major tournaments. What he is doing this year instead. He is a boy destined to remain at the top of the rankings for many years in the future," Ljubicic told Super Tennis.

The 44-year-old also stated that he believes the 21-year-old is on the right path, taking things step by step in his career. The Italian is in action next at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he has been placed in the same quarter of the draw as Novak Djokovic, Diego Schwartzman, and Hubert Hurkacz.

Poll : 0 votes