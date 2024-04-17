Jannik Sinner propels tennis to greater heights as his Monte-Carlo Masters SF against Stefanos Tsitsipas earns higher viewership than Serie A in Italy

Jannik Sinner propelled tennis to greater heights recently as the Italian's semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Mote-Carlo Masters earned higher viewership than Serie A in Italy.

Sinner, who has been having the season of his life so far and has become a renowned figure in his country, recently reached a bigger high during his semifinal match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters where the Italian kicked off his European clay court season.

Despite losing to the eventual champion after a topsy-turvy three-setter, Sinner managed to attract a higher number of viewers than the most watched game in the 32nd week of one of Europe's Top 5 leagues - Serie A in Italy.

The Australian Open champion's match against the Greek was streamed by 940,000 viewers on the Sky Sport linear channel and 147,000 more viewers on the Sky Go channel, bringing the total number of spectators to 1,087,000 viewers.

On the other hand, the most-viewed matches in Serie A during the 32nd week were the matches between Juventus and Torino which garnered 945,000 views, and Inter and Cagliari which garnered 952,000. It is important to note that these matches were streamed on Dazn.

Though this comparison is not pound for pound, since the streaming services are different, Sinner, 22, has significantly impacted tennis in Italy, generating as much interest in the sport as football at such a young age.

Jannik Sinner met up with Gianluigi Buffon, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and other Italian football team stars in Miami

Jannik Sinner paid a visit to the Italian National football team in Miami where he met with football legend Gianluigi Buffon, head coach Luciano Spalleti, and other team members of the Azzurri.

Sinner, who was in Miami preparing for the second stop of the Sunshine Double - Miami Open, met with Itay's football team, who were preparing for their friendlies against Venezuela (in Florida) and Ecuador (in New Jersey), in America.

The Azzurri's Instagram account shared a series of pictures showing the highlights of the 22-year-old's meeting with the Italian team. These included photos of Sinner with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Buffon, Spalleti, Giacomo Raspadori, Alex Meret, and a group photo with the team.

"First session for the #Azzurri in Miami, with a special fan dropping by," Azzurri captioned their post.

The handle also uploaded a video of Jannik Sinner having a conversation with Buffon and Spalletti in Italian.

