Jannik Sinner reaching 'settlement' over doping ban leaves tennis insider 'uncomfortable'

Veteran tennis journalist Jon Wertheim recently expressed his views on Jannik Sinner's three-month doping suspension on Saturday (February 15). Although the American believes that a one-year-long ban would've been "disproportionately harsh" to the World No. 1 considering the International Tennis Integrity Association's ruling last August, he did question WADA's intentions when they began pursuing the case.

Sinner tested positive for clostebol at the Indian Wells Masters last March but the International Tennis Integrity Association (ITIA) only revealed the failed doping tests to the tennis universe in August. The ITIA subsequently found Jannik Sinner to be at "no fault nor negligence" - a ruling that was supposed to be challenged by WADA in 2025.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, WADA announced on Saturday (February 15) that it had handed Jannik Sinner a three-month ban from February 9 to May 4. The anti-doping outfit reasoned in their statement that the amount of clostebol found in the 23-year-old was not substantial enough to enhance performance, concluding that he "didn't intend to cheat."

Soon afterward, tennis insider Jon Wertheim took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to give his thoughts on the topic. The 54-year-old claimed that there was "something uncomfortable" about WADA's settlement with Sinner. Moreover, he also questioned why it wanted to challenge the ITIA's initial ruling in the first place.

"There’s something uncomfortable about the Sinner announcement. (Why would WADA boldly appeal a decision, only to agree to a settlement?) But 90 days is about right. One year ban = disproportionately harsh for no fault finding. Skating entirely makes a mockery of strict liability."

Jannik Sinner to miss Qatar Open 2025, will be allowed to play on the ATP Tour in May

Jannik Sinner failed two doping tests in March at Indian Wells Masters 2024 (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner was initially the first seed at the 2025 Qatar Open, which begins next week. However, the World No. 1 cannot compete in Doha now following the news of his doping ban. He will also not be able to defend his 2024 Miami Masters crown.

Due to his absence from this year's Indian Wells Masters, Miami Masters, Monte-Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Masters, he will drop 1,600 ATP ranking points (he had already surrendered his 400 points from a semifinal appearance at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters after agreeing to a provisional ban). He will likely be back on the ATP Tour at his home tournament at the Italian Open, which serves as a tune-up event to the French Open.

