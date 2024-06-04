Jannik Sinner said that he would be keeping a close eye on the French Open quarterfinal encounter between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Sinner's words came after his own quarterfinal win over Grigor Dimitrov on Roland Garros' Court Philippe Chatrier, on Tuesday, June 4.

The win saw him become the first Italian World No. 1 following Novak Djokovic's injury-enforced withdrawal. Sinner asserted his dominance early on against No. 10 Dimitrov, but that was partly down to the Bulgarian's error-riddled performance. The Italian went on to clinch the first set 6-2. Dimitrov posed more of a threat in the second set, but again, Sinner's superiority shone through as he won the set 6-4.

However, the reigning Australian Open champion did encounter a few hiccups in the third set as Dimitrov raised his level of play and forced a tiebreak. In the tiebreak, though, Sinner was ruthless, ultimately clinching the decider 7-6(3) to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros for the first time in his career.

After the historic win, Sinner was asked if he would prefer to eat out at a restaurant or watch the match between Alcaraz and Tsitsipas. The newly-crowned World No. 1 said that he would do both by going to a restaurant and watching the match there. The Italian also expressed confidence that the Spaniard and the Greek's clash would be one to watch out for.

"I can go to the restaurant and watch it there. You know, I like also to relax a little bit. I like also to watch tennis and it's a great pleasure so hopefully it's going to be a good match, which I'm quite sure it will be," Sinner said in his post-match, on-court interview. (2:18)

The Italian then spoke of his desire to start preparing for the French Open semifinals, where he will face either Alcaraz or Tsitsipas. The 22-year-old talked about the pressure a semifinal appearance on Philippe Chatrier would bring as well.

"Then I have a couple of things to prepare for the best possible way for the semis and then.. yeah, I'm looking forward to it. There is going to be a huge pressure to play once again on this court," Sinner added.

Jannik Sinner does not lead either Carlos Alcaraz or Stefanos Tsitipas as far as their head-to-head numbers go

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Jannik Sinner (R) at a 2023 Nitto ATP Finals promotional event

Sinner would be wary going into the semifinals, irrespective of whether he plays Alcaraz or Tsitsipas. Against the Spaniard, the Italian is tied at 4-4 in their ATP Tour head-to-head. Their last meeting came in the final of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. On that occasion, it was Alcaraz who came out on top.

Against Tsitsipas, Sinner has three wins and six losses. As is the Italian's case with Alcaraz, his last matchup against the Greek in the semifinals of this year's Monte-Carlo Masters went Tsitsipas' way. The Greek would eventually go on to clinch the ATP Masters 1000 title.

Alcaraz and Tsitsipas' quarterfinal is slated to start not before 8:15 PM local time in Paris on Tuesday, June 4.