Jannik Sinner refuses to make 'excuses' despite addressing injury issues ahead of Italian Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner has shed light on his concerning injury issues after reaching the 2025 Italian Open final. The World No. 1 was hindered by physical concerns during his tough semifinal encounter at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Sinner was expected to dominate his clash against Tommy Paul, especially after his clinical 6-0, 6-1 win over Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud. However, Paul made a strong start to the contest and clinched the opening set 6-1. Despite struggling with his leg, the World No. 1 made an incredible comeback to claim a 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory.

In his post-match press conference, Jannik Sinner disclosed that he had been struggling with a blister under his foot since the earlier rounds of the tournament. While the Italian said that he wasn't concerned about the injury to his leg, he expressed hope that his blister would heal in time for the final.

Nevertheless, Sinner made it clear that he had no intention of making any excuses as he shared his determination to deliver his best in the final.

"Physically? I hope to recover in the best possible way. Since a couple of matches a blister under the foot, which then some other muscles, they work. I'm not concerned about my leg. Hopefully the blister is going to be healed as fast as possible. But in any case, as I said, there are no excuses, no? I'm in the final. I give it the best I have Sunday, then we see what's coming," Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner is set to take on Carlos Alcaraz in a highly anticipated final at the Italian Open. Alcaraz claimed a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals to book his place against the World No. 1.

Jannik Sinner has another disadvantage against Carlos Alcaraz in Italian Open final

The Italian and Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

In addition to his injury concerns, Jannik Sinner will also have to overcome his negative head-to-head record against Carlos Alcaraz in the Italian Open final. The Spaniard enjoys a 6-4 winning record against Sinner and emerged victorious in all three of their encounters last year.

Furthermore, while the World No. 1 is competing in his first tournament back after a three-month doping suspension, Alcaraz has already won an ATP Masters 1000 on clay this season by triumphing at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Despite Carlos Alcaraz having the upper hand, Jannik Sinner has expressed his intention to "give 100%" in the title clash after displaying his impressive resilience against Tommy Paul.

