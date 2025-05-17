Jannik Sinner's mother Siglinde makes honest admission after leaving Italian Open stadium amid son's struggles

Jannik Sinner's mother Signlinde had an interesting reaction after watching her son struggle against Tommy Paul at the 2025 Italian Open. She was watching the match live from Sinner's player's box alongside her husband Hanspeter when she made the unexpected decision to leave the stadium.

Ad

Sinner made an uncharacteristic start to his semifinal clash with Paul at the ATP Masters 1000 event. Just a day after his clinical 6-0, 6-1 win over Madrid Open champion Casper Ruud, the Italian appeared to be far from his best as Paul clinched the opening set 6-1.

Jannik Sinner's mother couldn't bear to watch her son being crushed by the American, causing her to leave the stadium. While outside, she ran into a Gazzetta dello Sport journalist, who was surprised by her appearance. However, Siglinde explained that, unlike her husband, she rarely watched the 23-year-old's matches live, seemingly because of how anxious they made her.

Ad

Trending

"I left at the end of the first set. I'll take a walk around here and wait for the match to end. I never follow Jannik's entire matches live, it rarely happens. I prefer to stay in front of the TV. Only in Turin did I manage to see the final and a bit of the previous rounds. My husband stayed, he never has any problems," she said.

Ad

Sinner's mother firmly stated that she had no plans of returning to Campo Centrale even though her son had started mounting his comeback. Nevertheless, Siglinde also acknowledged that it would not be the end of the world if the World No. 1 lost.

"No, I'm not even thinking about it. I'll wait for it to finish, I'll continue walking. And anyway, as my son says, if things go badly, 'It's just a game,'" she added.

Ad

Although Jannik Sinner's mother chose not to return to the stadium, she would've likely heard the loud cheers from the passionate Rome crowd as the home favorite made a successful comeback to claim a stellar 1-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory.

"These kind of matches I need" - Jannik Sinner after beating Tommy Paul in Italian Open SF

Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

While Jannik Sinner's mother Siglinde couldn't bring herself to even witness the match, the World No. 1 himself was glad to have had such a tough encounter against Tommy Paul. In his post-match press conference, he expressed satisfaction with making the correct tactical changes and pulling off the comeback win after being outplayed in the opening set.

Ad

"You know, these kind of matches I need. I'm happy how we handled this kind of situation, especially going on court and not feeling great. I felt like Tommy was playing some great tennis in the beginning. I changed little bit tactically which then helped me to go through the second set," Jannik Sinner said.

Ad

Sinner also shared how happy he was to reach the final of his home tournament, especially in his first event back after a three-month doping suspension.

"Third set I just tried to start off in a very positive way, which I've done. Then he broke me back. Then was this game on 3-2 which was the most crucial game of the match I felt like. I'm happy. Happy to be here in the final. It's great coming back and making final here in Rome. It means a lot to me. So let's see what's coming Sunday," he added.

With his impressive win, Jannik Sinner has set the stage for a blockbuster title clash against arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Masters 1000 event. The World No. 1 has a difficult task ahead, as Alcaraz holds a 6-4 lead in their head-to-head record and has won all three of their most recent meetings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More