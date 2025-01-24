Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill reveals how Andre Agassi helped improve Italian's game ahead of Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill revealed that Andre Agassi admired how the Italian plays, often opining on his style and highlighting the improvement areas. Sinner trounced Ben Shelton in the 2025 AO semi-finals to advance to the first major final of the year.

Jannik Sinner, the current World No. 1 in the ATP rankings, came fresh off his US Open title claim and Davis Cup title win in 2024. He entered the Australian Open as the title favorite, showing his prowess in back-to-back rounds to reach the SF against American Ben Shelton.

En route to his Australian Open title defense, Sinner found another tennis fan in the legendary Andre Agassi, as confirmed by his coach Darren Cahill. The 59-year-old Australian tennis coach, who also coached Agassi from 2002 to 2006, spilled beans about the latter admiring Sinner's game. He also noted a similarity between Agassi and Sinner's playing style.

"They play similar in ways, but in other ways completely different. No two players are the same. No two players see a tennis match the same way. We spoke to Andre today by coincidence. He's a big fan of Jannik's, loves the ways he plays. Always hearing words from him about what he sees from Jannik's game and where the improvements are coming from and where he still feels there could be more improvement in Jannik's game," said Cahill.

Jannik Sinner's coach added:

"Andre is an incredible champion of the game who won eight majors, every major and a gold medal. So Jannik is far from that. He's on the way, like a couple of other players as well. There are similarities but they're also very different people." [via Australion Open Press]

Darren Cahill helped Sinner win the Australian Open and the US Open in 2024.

Jannik Sinner shares his views on his semifinal match against Ben Shelton and the upcoming finals

Sinner and Shelton share a moment at the 2025 Australian Open - (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner etched his name as the first Italian player to reach No. 1 in the World Rankings. Having won 18 singles titles on the ATP Tour, Sinner awaits to defend his Australian Open title on January 26, 2025. In a post-match interview, he talked about playing aggressively against Shelton in the semifinals, expressing content in concluding the game with three sets.

"I had a lot of tension today, some cramps. He was also suffering a little today with his legs, so I tried to move him around and stay more aggressive, which helped a lot. These matches can go very long. Three sets, two hours and 30 minutes is quite a time, so I am happy to finish in three. I am happy to be back in the final and we will see what happens on Sunday." [via ATP Tour]

Sinner's Australian Open and US Open win in 2024 made him the youngest player at 23 to achieve two hard-court titles in the same year.

