Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill reveals Novak Djokovic's crucial advice that made a big impact on Italian's game

Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill detailed the advice the Italian received from the legendary Novak Djokovic when the two players faced off at the 2022 Wimbledon. Sinner was last seen in action at the 2025 French Open, where he lost to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash.

Jannik Sinner has been sitting atop the ATP list as the No. 1-ranked player in the men's singles. However, he once struggled to make it to the finals of the Grand Slam tournaments, mainly losing to either Nadal or Djokovic. At the 2020 French Open, he became the youngest quarter-finalist since the Serb in 2006, but lost to Nadal. The following year, all his major campaigns were cut short, but he started 2022 with a quarterfinals appearance at the Australian Open.

At Wimbledon that year, Jannik Sinner lost to eventual champion Djokovic in five sets, but the defeat opened an opportunity for Sinner's coach to take advice from the 24-time Grand Slam winner and train him accordingly.

Darren Cahill recently shared the anecdote of how the greatest player broke down the then 20-year-old's play.

"He basically said, "Hey listen. Good luck with working with him. Hits the ball great, but there's no variation. So you know there's no shape on his shot. There's no height over the net. Doesn't come to the net. He's not trying to bring me in, I know that he returns well, but he's not attacking my serve on the return of serve. So he went through his whole game and broke it down," Cahill said on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast.

Cahill further shared that Sinner's team was already aware of the weaknesses, but knowing that the advice came from Djokovic, it would make more impact on the youngster.

"It wasn't like it was revelations to what we didn't know about Jannik and what we were trying to change in his game. But when you take that conversation and sit down with a young man like Jannik and say "Hey, listen, I just spoke to Novak and this is what he thinks." That leaves a big impression on a young player," he added (38:16 onwards).

Sinner won his first Major at the 2024 Australian Open and repeated the feat in 2025.

Jannik Sinner talked about surrounding himself with close ones to heal from the French Open loss

Sinner at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner faced some hurdles on his way in the wake of a suspension for testing positive for a banned substance. He returned strong at the Australian Open and maintained his streak until losing to Alcaraz at the Italian Open and French Open, narrowly missing the titles. Following that, he spent time with his family and friends, noting how that helped him cool off before Halle.

"I was very relaxed with my family. We grilled a bit, played table tennis with my friends. Really normal things, nothing special. I like going home, when a lot is going on. I feel safe at home and with my friends," Sinner said at a press conference ahead of his title defense Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.

Sinner will next face Alexander Bublik at the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open.

