Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya basks in the "city of love," visits Eiffel Tower as she stays back in Paris despite her French Open exit

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend and fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya has shared a glimpse of her adventures in Paris. She was exploring the city follwing her exit from the 2024 French Open.

Sinner generated significant buzz in the tennis community after commencing his French Open campaign with a commanding 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Christopher Eubanks.

In his post-match press conference, the World No. 2 confirmed that he is in a relationship with Kalinskaya but chose not to divulge any further details, emphasizing their privacy preference.

"I'm with Anna [Kalinskaya], yes, but we keep everything very confidential, you know my confidentiality... I won't say more," Jannik Sinner said.

Despite their desire for privacy, both Sinner and Kalinskaya have made no secret about their support for each other at the French Open, becoming regular fixtures in each other's player boxes.

The Italian watched from the sidelines as Anna Kalinskaya defeated Clara Burel 7-6(3), 7-5 in her opening match. However, the Russian's singles campaign came to an end in the second round with a 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 loss to Bianca Andreescu.

Subsequently, the World No. 25 and her partner Elena Vesnina also bowed out of the women's doubles event, losing to Veronika Kudermetova and Chan Hao-ching in the second round.

Following her exit from the French Open, Anna Kalinskaya has chosen to stay behind in Paris and enjoy the city's attractions. Taking to social media, the 25-year-old shared a glimpse of her visit to the Eiffel Tower as she basked in the "city of love."

"City of love 🤍," she posted on her Instagram story.

Anna Kalinskaya's Instagram story

While Kalinskaya's run at Roland Garros has ended, Jannik Sinner's pursuit of his second Grand Slam title is still going strong. The Italian claimed a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 win over Corentin Moutet to book his place in the quarterfinals of the claycourt Major.

Given Anna Kalinskaya's staunch support of the World No. 2, it is likely that the Russian will be present in his player box as he fights for a place in the semifinals.

Jannik Sinner to take on Grigor Dimitrov in French Open QF

Jannik Sinner defeated Grigor Dimitrov in the 2024 Miami Open final

Jannik Sinner will square off against Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open. Dimitrov edged past Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) to book his place against the Italian.

The World No. 2 enjoys a 3-1 lead in his head-to-head record against Dimitrov. However, the Bulgarian triumphed in their only claycourt encounter, beating Sinner 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the 2020 Italian Open. Their most recent meeting took place in this year's Miami Open final, where the Italian claimed a commanding 63, 6-1 victory.

If Jannik Sinner emerges victorious against Grigor Dimitrov, he will set up a blockbuster semifinal clash against the winner between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas.