Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya "proud" of his French Open 2024 SF run; Italian responds with kiss

Jannik Sinner expressed his joy as his girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya, shared her pride in him reaching the semifinals of the 2024 French Open. The incident took place two days after the Italian lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner appeared poised to win his second Grand Slam and his first Roland-Garros title this year. He kicked off his campaign by defeating Christopher Eubanks, followed by commanding victories over Richard Gasquet, Pavel Kotov, Corentin Moutet, and Grigor Dimitrov, setting up a semifinal clash with his arch-rival Alcaraz.

Alcaraz triumphed in a four-hour and nine-minute battle, advancing to his first Roland-Garros final. The Spaniard came back from a set down and an early break to win 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, sending the second seed home.

"Not to be yesterday. I’m happy with an overall good tournament, we keep pushing for more, the work never finishes. Congrats to @carlitosalcarazz for the win and good luck in the final. Thank you everyone for your support," Sinner wrote on his Instagram account.

Despite the defeat, the Italian has reasons to celebrate. He is set to become the new World No. 1 when the ATP Rankings are updated on June 10, thanks to Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Adding to his joy, his girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya, expressed how "proud" she was of his performance in the Claycourt Slam.

"Proud," the Russian wrote under her boyfriend's Instagram post.

The reigning Australian Open champion responded with two emojis: a face holding back tears and a kiss.

Jannik Sinner confirmed his relationship with Anna Kalinskaya at the beginning of French Open 2024

Jannik Sinner

Rumors of a relationship between Jannik Sinner and Ana Kalinskaya began to circulate after they were spotted spending time together earlier this year, both on and off the court. The Russian even attended the Italian's matches during the French Open, and vice versa.

However, it wasn't until a press conference following his victory over Christopher Eubanks in the opening round of the Claycourt Slam that Sinner finally spilled the beans, admitting that he was dating the WTA World No. 25.

"I'm with Anna [Kalinskaya], yes, but we keep everything very confidential, you know my confidentiality... I won't say more," the 22-year-old said (via Italian news agency ANSA).

While Sinner bowed out of Roland-Garros in the semifinals, Kalinskaya faced a second-round exit at the hands of Bianca Andreescu, having defeated Clara Burel in the previous round.