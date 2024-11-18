Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya's brother Nikolay reacts to Italian's historic ATP Finals 2024 triumph

Jannik Sinner received a congratulatory message from his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya's brother Nikolay Kalnisky upon winning the 2024 ATP Finals. Sinner got the better of Taylor Fritz in the final to win the event without dropping a set.

On Sunday, November 17, Jannik Sinner faced Taylor Fritz in the final of the 2024 ATP Finals, held in Turin, Italy. The Italian entered the match on a flawless run, having not dropped a set all tournament. Fritz, on the other hand, had only one loss at the event, which came against Sinner in the Round Robin stage.

Sinner showcased his dominance once again, breaking Fritz at key moments—3-3 in the first set and 2-2 in the second—to secure a straight-sets victory, 6-4, 6-4. With the win, he became the first Italian to capture the ATP Finals trophy and claimed his eighth title of the season.

After the match, the World No. 1 shared his joy on Instagram, posting a celebratory image with the trophy and captioning it:

"Grazie Torino!!!! 🏆💪🏻💪🏻💚🤍❤️"

His girlfriend's brother Nikolay commented a 'clap emoji' on the post, applauding the Italian's achievement.

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya's brother Nikolay's [@kalinskiy78] comment. (Image: Instagram @janniksin)

Sinner became the first player since Ivan Lendl in 1986 to win the tournament without dropping a set, showcasing his consistency throughout the event. He also etched his name in the record books as the first player born in the 2000s to claim the prestigious season-ending championship.

This achievement capped an extraordinary season for Sinner, during which he led the Tour with a staggering 70 match wins. He concluded the year with an impressive 70-6 record, showcasing consistency by winning at least one set in every match he played this year.

Jannik Sinner gifted a signed Steph Curry shirt from US Open to girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya's brother Nikolay

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya kiss at the 2024 US Open (Image: Getty)

After winning the US Open title by defeating Taylor Fritz in the final, Jannik Sinner met Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Sinner and Curry exchanged signed shirts and the Italian eventually gifted the shirt to his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya's brother Nikolay.

Nikolay, a soccer player for FC Pari Nizhny Novgorod, appreciated the gesture by posting about it on Instagram.

"THANK YOU FOR THE GIFT 🙌🏾🎾🏀 @annakalinskaya78 @janniksin @stephencurry30," Nikolay captioned his Instagram post.

Notably, Nikolay is a Curry fan and has been spotted wearing the 36-year-old's GSW merchandise.

Sinner's season, however, is not over after his ATP Finals triumph. The 23-year-old will travel to Malaga to join Davis Cup defending champion Italy for their 2024 Davis Cup Finals campaign this week.

