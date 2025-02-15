Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya spends Valentine's Day away from him with Daria Kasatkina & others in Dubai

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya spent her Valentine's Day with fellow Russian player Daria Kasatkina and Australian player, Arina Rodionova. Kalinskaya came fresh off her first-round exit from the Qatar Open against Moldovan-born Spanish player, Cristina Bucsa.

Jannik Sinner and the Russian player's relationship was made public in May 2024. However, the World No.1 also confirmed that he would be comfortable keeping his relationship private. At the 2024 US Open, when Sinner played against American player, Taylor Fritz, in the final his girlfriend was there to support him from the stands. After his triumph, the 23-year-old shared a sweet kiss with the latter.

Months later, Sinner soared to victory at the 2025 Australian Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in straight sets. Later, he revealed that his body needed rest, thus exiting from the Rotterdam Open run. On the other hand, his girlfriend looked past her Australian Open heartbreak and competed in the Singapore Tennis Open but walked over in the semi-finals.

On Valentine's Day, Kalinskaya shifted her attention from her beau to spending the day with her girls, Daria Kasatkina and Arina Rodionova to celebrate their friendship.

Rodionova shared an Instagram story featuring her friends and a bouquet, captioning:

"Celebrating Vday with these guys and (as per usual) stolen flowers"

Kalinskaya shared the story with some dancing emojis.

Anna Kalinskaya and Daria Kasatkina once shared a heartfelt moment when the latter teased the former World No. 11 taking Jannik Sinner's reference. Amid the WTA 500 in Berlin in 2024, Kasatkina asked Kalinskaya whether she preferred carrot cake or not.

"Wait… carrot cake, yes or no?" (via 'What The Vlog')

Kalinskaya shyly responded:

"F**k you"

The hilarious question emerged because Sinner was spotted munching on carrots during a changeover at the Erste Open in 2019. The incident even gave birth to a fan club named the 'Carota Boys'.

Jannik Sinner once expressed the pressure of maintaining his top position and having a relationship with Anna Kalinskaya

Jannik Sinner, the first Italian to reach the top ranking with 19 ATP singles tour titles on his resume, once shared that his busy tennis schedule makes it difficult to balance his relationship but the 'right love' makes it worth it.

"Of course it's not easy, I travel a lot and during tournaments I'm very focused. But I think it's a beautiful thing when you find the right love . Like for everyone. And then, if you think about it, the best tennis players in the world all have wives and children," the Italian said in a Vanity Fair interview from 2024.

Sinner recently received a three-month ban from tennis in light of his doping controversy.

