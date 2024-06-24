Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya, gave a hilarious response to Daria Kasatkina after the latter indirectly quizzed her about her fondness for the Italian. Kasatkina teased her compatriot by mentioning Sinner’s association with ‘carrots.’

Sinner announced that he's in a relationship with fellow tennis player Kalinskaya during the 2024 French Open. They attended each other’s matches at the tournament, where Jannik Sinner reached the semifinals while Anna Kalinskaya crashed out in the second round.

The new couple commenced their respective grasscourt campaigns last week in Germany - Sinner started his journey at the ATP 500 in Halle, and Kalinskaya competed at the WTA 500 in Berlin. During her campaign in the German capital, the Russian also appeared on her compatriot, Daria Kasatkina’s vlog, shared on her YouTube channel, “What the Vlog”.

During their interaction, the former World No. 8 teased Anna Kalinskaya over her new relationship with the World No. 1.

"Wait… carrot cake, yes or no?" she asked the 25-year-old in Russian.

Jannik Sinner has been famously associated with carrots ever since he snacked on them during a changeover at the 2019 Erste Bank Open in Vienna. The hilarious incident also led to the formation of his fan group, the “Carota Boys.”

The question posed by Kasatkina thus left Anna Kalinskaya in splits.

"F**k you," she said, laughing hysterically.

Kasatkina repeated her question after the arrival of Kalinskaya’s coach, Patricia Tarabini.

"I asked her if she likes carrot cakes," she said.

Tarabini, on her part, declared her liking for the dessert before hilariously confirming that her mentee, too, was fond of the dish, just like everybody else.

"I love carrot cake; she loves carrot cakes; we all love carrot cakes," she said before breaking into dance. (31:02)

"She had an amazing week" - What Jannik Sinner and his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya said about each other's 2024 grasscourt campaigns

Jannik Sinner pictured at the ATP 500 in Halle (Image Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya simultaneously reached their maiden grasscourt finals on Saturday, June 22, at Halle and Berlin, respectively.

During the on-court interview after her semifinal win over Victoria Azarenka, Kalinskaya was asked about their remarkable feat as a couple. She hinted that she was hoping Sinner’s abilities would rub off on her.

"I’m just trying to be a little bit as good as him... Let's see if we can watch each other tomorrow (in the final that took place on Sunday). Congratulations to him, I’m gonna text him now. I’m so happy," she said.

Both were in action simultaneously during the title clash, too. While Sinner aced the test in his showdown against Hubert Hurkacz, his girlfriend failed to convert five championship points before suffering a defeat against Jessica Pegula.

Jannik Sinner addressed the World No. 17’s loss during his winner’s speech in Halle, noting that he was “sorry” about her defeat.

"My girlfriend Anna, she played in Berlin today. She lost with six (five) match points, so, I am very sorry for her. But she also had an amazing week," he said.

The tennis couple will now head to Wimbledon (July 1-14), where they would fancy their chances after a successful week in Germany.

