Jannik Sinner's mother playing tennis sends fans wild: "Coco Gauff & Aryna Sabalenka who?"

Jannik Sinner's mother, Siglinde, gained fans' attention as an image of her playing tennis surfaced online on Wednesday, August 13. In the picture, the Italian's mother was dressed in all black gear and white shoes, with the grip on her racquet indicating that she was ready for a few more strokes on clay.Born to Hanspeter and Siglinde in 2001, Sinner initially was drawn to skiing but later decided to pursue his career in tennis. He also claimed that his parents were supportive of him, irrespective of what career he chose, and he has always shown gratefulness for his humble upbringing, which helped build his work ethic.However, what stunned fans was his mother's newfound interest in the sport, which they hadn't been involved in earlier. Sinner's father still works as a chef, and his mother helps out at their family hotel, Haus Sinner.Hence, the fans were prompt in showering Sinner's mother with compliments, while some even compared her to Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff. Here are some of the fan reactions:&quot;Jannik Sinner couldn't close the match, so she took matters into her own hands... let's go... WTA is shaking...cocolenka who?&quot; asked a fan.&quot;Streets are saying she is jack draper’s new official doubles partner for the us open,&quot; said another fan jokingly.&quot;She will be Sinner's coach in Roland-Garros 2026,&quot; wrote another.&quot;HIDE YOUR FAV, MAMA SINNER IS GOING WIN ROLAND GARROS,&quot; a fan stated.&quot;No she's learning to play because she fears this is the only way her diva of a son will willingly play mixed doubles,&quot; wrote one.Last month, Siglinde attended Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon final match against Carlos Alcaraz in London.Jannik Sinner thanked his mother for traveling to London for Wimbledon finalsJannik Sinner was 'delighted' to see his family cheer for him as he lifted his maiden Wimbledon trophy last month after defeating Carlos Alcaraz. The feeling of his win was heightened by the presence of his mother, Siglinde, who flew in on the morning of the finals to watch the Italian play, even though it made her anxious.The duo shared a heartfelt embrace after the win, and later, Sinner said in an interview how motivated he felt seeing his mother in the stands. He said (via Class CNBC):&quot;My mom arrived in London the same morning just to see the final, this already meant a lot to me. She was excited to see her son play on Wimbledon's Centre Court, I was delighted to see them in the box. Of course there was a lot of tension, my mother suffers a little, but it's normal, she is a mother and parents care a lot about their children.&quot; Currently, Jannik Sinner is competing at the Cincinnati Open and will next hope to defend his title at the US Open, which commences on August 24.