WATCH: Jannik Sinner hugs mother Siglinde & team after emotional Wimbledon win, teases brother Marc with special message in victory speech

Jannik Sinner shared an emotional hug with his mother Siglinde and made a hilarious comment about his brother Marc as he lifted his maiden trophy at Wimbledon. The Italian crushed the two-time defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, and was overcome with emotions after his win.

Sinner's family was present in the player's box to cheer for him, as he looked formidable with his near-perfect returns and won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 against the Spaniard. He played an unreturnable shot for the match point and paused for a bit with raised hands to soak in the feeling of his first major title win outside of hard courts.

The 23-year-old sprinted to the players' box after taking a moment for himself on the court and shared an emotional embrace with his mother Siglinde, who is present in most of his matches to cheer for him.

During his speech, Jannik Sinner also poked fun at his brother, Marc, for his presence at the match, as no Formula One race was scheduled for the weekend.

"I'd like to thank my team and everyone who came. You give me so much emotions on and off court. Trying to become a better tennis player, but mostly a better person. Special thanks to my brother because there’s no Formula 1 race this weekend. That’s why he’s here," he said jokingly.

Sinner's brother missed his Italian Open final as well earlier this year to attend the Formula One Imola Grand Prix.

Jannik Sinner on getting over French Open final with Wimbledon win

Jannik Sinner wins Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Just weeks after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in a grueling five hours and twenty-nine minutes match at the French Open, Jannik Sinner made a redemption at the Wimbledon finals. He took out the Spaniard by blazing through the four sets and denied Alcaraz a three-peat.

After his win, Sinner ensured to highlight how this win adds to their on-court rivalry and how his loss in Paris proved to be critical in helping him win the Wimbledon title.

"Yes, I would say mostly emotionally, because I had a very tough loss in Paris...You just have to understand what you did wrong and try to work on that. That's exactly what we did. We tried to accept the loss and then just kept working, and this is for sure one of the reasons why I hold this trophy here," he said.

Jannik Sinner, with his fourth Major title, is now the only Italian in tennis history to claim Men’s or Women’s Singles titles on multiple surfaces at Grand Slam events.

