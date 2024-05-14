Jannik Sinner has given Italian fans plenty to cheer about in the last couple of years. The youngster’s biggest achievement came earlier this year as he lifted his first Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open.

The consistent results have not only catapulted Sinner to the top of the men’s game but also helped draw more eyeballs to tennis back home.

Former Italian pro Paolo Lorenzi took note of the impact that Sinner has had in the country during a recent appearance on "The Sit-Down" podcast. He said everyone in Italy was watching tennis, likening it to the fanfare usually reserved for football.

"Everyone in Italy is watching Sinner. A Jannik Sinner match is like a football match in Italy, and this one has almost never happened in the last 30 years," he said. (at 5:33).

Lorenzi said live scores of Sinner’s matches flash on the news websites and everyone on the street is talking about the youngster and his prospects of becoming the World No. 1.

The former pro then described Sinner as even “better” than football and the most famous sportsperson in the country.

“When Sinner is playing, you have the live score, whatever, in every news site in Italy, online. Everyone is talking about Sinner. If you walk in the street, they are talking (about) why Sinner's not now No.1, how many points he needs.

"I think that Sinner right now maybe can be better than football. Because I think right now he's the most famous sportsperson in Italy; it's like (Alberto) Tomba a few years ago, or Valentino Rossi,” he said.

"Jannik Sinner will be the next No. 1 in the world" - Paolo Lorenzi

Jannik Sinner in action at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Sinner has successfully transitioned from being a top junior to a Grand Slam champion in a matter of a few years. His brilliant run at this year's Australian Open saw him beat seasoned campaigners such as Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev along the way.

Paolo Lorenzi recalled watching a young Jannik Sinner, saying the intensity that he was putting out there when he was just 16 was “unbelievable”.

The Italian went on to predict a bright future for the reigning Australian Open champion, saying he will be the next World No. 1.

"When he was already 16, 17 years old, the intensity that he put on court was unbelievable. He was so focused,” Paolo Lorenzi said. “This is why now he will be the next No.1 in the world."

Sinner was scheduled to take part in his home event, the Italian Open, which is currently underway in Rome, but withdrew because of an injury.