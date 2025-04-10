Jannik Sinner's trainer reveals Italian's biggest weapon

Jannik Sinner's fitness coach, Marco Panichi, has stated that the World No. 1's most extraordinary physical quality is his genes. Sinner's on-court physicality has taken him to the top of the game, and Panichi, who Sinner appointed to his team only last September, has given an interview explaining the Italian's dominance.

Panichi worked with Novak Djokovic between 2017 and May 2024, another player known for his remarkable athleticism on the court. Panichi himself is a former international athlete and and former two-time Italian junior long-jump champion. In addition to working with Sinner, he's an international technician with the Italian Federation of Athletics.

Panichi was interviewed by the Corriere Della Sera (Evening Courier) magazine about his relationship with the three-time Major winner. He was also asked how the Italian compared to Djokovic.

"Coordination, stamina, neurovegetative aspect: Jannik Sinner has the physique of a decathlete, he can do everything well. If he were stronger, he couldn't be so agile. If he is an almost perfect machine we have to thank Hanspeter and Siglinde Sinner, the parents who passed on his DNA to him," he said.

Panichi also talked about Sinner's famous temperament. Sinner has gone by the nickname The Fox since he was a junior, and he can remain cold and calculating in even the most stressful situations, which, Panichi suggests, sets him apart:

"From my point of view, his most extraordinary talent is the management of situations, whether it's a training session or a very tense match: he has an operational calm, in the moments that count, that is rare. Mind and body are an integrated system: when one pulls him down, the other pushes him up."

Panichi also said there are striking similarities between Sinner and Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic's tribute to Jannik Sinner's coach Marco Panichi

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic Six Kings Slam 2024 - Day Two - Source: Getty

After they parted ways last year, Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Marco Panichi on his Instagram account:

“Grande Marco, what amazing years of collaboration we’ve had. We reached the summit, won titles, broken records. But most of all, I have enjoyed our most “ordinary” days of training in and out of the gym. Endless hours of “carciofini” and laughs that made me feel super motivated to prepare for success."

Panichi joined Jannik Sinner after he disbanded his previous training team in the wake of the drug scandal in 2024 that eventually led to his WADA ban. Sinner tested positive for the banned substance clostebol in March 2024.

Panichi's work with Sinner has been interrupted by the 23-year-old's 90-day ban, imposed by WADA earlier this year. Sinner is due to return to competition at the beginning of next month, and Panichi will be preparing him for the ATP Tour's next Grand Slam event, the French Open.

