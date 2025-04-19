Jannik Sinner sends a message after resuming official training days before end of ban

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has sent a message ahead of his highly anticipated return on tour. The Italian is serving a three-month doping ban, which will end on May 4, 2025.

Ad

Sinner was last seen in action at the 2025 Australian Open, where he successfully defended his title. He outclassed Alexander Zverev in the final 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was recently spotted during a practice session with Jack Draper. He shared a picture with the Brit via social media and felt grateful to be back on the court.

"Back on court, thanks @Jack Draper," Jannik Sinner wrote.

Ad

Trending

Jannik Sinner thanks Jack Draper via social media - @Sjanniksin/Instagram

While Sinner captured the Australian Open this year, Jack Draper was the last man standing at the BNP Paribas Open this year. He clinched his maiden title at the event by defeating Holger Rune in the final 6-2, 6-2.

Ad

Sinner is expected to return before the French Open and also participate in the Davis Cup Finals this year. The Italian team captain, Filippo Volandri, spoke about Sinner's role in the Davis Cup and was positive about his comeback on tour.

Volandri said during a recent interview with La Gazzetta:

“Sinner is part of a top-level team, and I’m sure they’ve pointed out the key technical aspects he needs to focus on for his return. His physical training is focused on Roland Garros. It’s a gruelling event with long best-of-five-set matches."

Ad

“I’m convinced the preparation he’s had over the past three months will be beneficial in the long run. I had dinner last week with Vagnozzi (Sinner’s coach), and he told me that Jannik is extremely motivated, fully focused on the upcoming tournaments and mentally calm," Volandri added

Team Italy are the reigning Davis Cup champions this year. They overpowered Team Netherlands in the final last year. Apart from Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, Simone Bolelli, and Andrea Vavassori are all expected to be a part of Italy's next Davis Cup campaign.

Ad

Jannik Sinner, expected to return in the Italian Open 2025, will be the top seed at the event

Sinner in action at the 2023 Italian Open - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner is most likely to make his return in the Italian Open this year. The Italian will make his sixth appearance at the iconic event.

Ad

Despite being away from the tour for three months, Sinner still holds a comfortable lead at the top of the ATP Rankings. He will enter the 2025 Italian Open as the top seed this year.

Sinner will be joined by the likes of Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev in Rome. The 2025 Italian Open is scheduled to take place on May 7, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More