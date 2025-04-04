Jannik Sinner spotted all decked out in Milan as he enters final month of ban

Jannik Sinner was all decked out in Gucci as he attended an event in Milan. The Italian appeared to make the most of the final few weeks of his ban.

Sinner is presently out of action as he serves a three-month suspension regarding his failed doping tests from March last year. He tested positive for minuscule traces of the banned substance Clostebol due to transdermal contamination from his physiotherapist, as per evidence.

After a case resolution agreement with the WADA, Jannik Sinner’s period of ineligibility began on February 9. He is set to make his highly anticipated return to competition on May 5. During the ban, the World No. 1 has kept himself busy with other sporting activities such as skiing, golfing, karting, and cycling.

He’s also fulfilled his sponsorship commitments, one of which was attending Gucci’s Fall/Winter show in February in Milan as their global brand ambassador. Recently, he also appeared in a promo video for his racket sponsor, Head.

On Thursday, April 3, with one month left for his return, Sinner, the Lavazza ambassador, made an appearance at a Milan event organized by the coffee manufacturer. The 23-year-old looked dapper in a blue Gucci suit, paired with a white shirt, loafers, and a Rolex. He was all smiles as he interacted with his fans and admirers.

Check the video and pictures below:

Jannik Sinner pictured in Milan - Image Source: Instagram

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner to return to official training in mid-April

Jannik Sinner pictured with his team at the 2025 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

Although Jannik Sinner’s ban is set to last through May 4, he is soon expected to return to official training. The Italian is presently barred from practicing on tennis courts affiliated with the ATP, the ITF, and the national federations. This restriction will be lifted on April 13, which is 21 days before his comeback. Until then, he is reportedly permitted to train on private courts.

Sinner has competed at just one tournament so far this season—a title defense at the 2025 Australian Open. Despite having played and won just seven matches, the World No. 1 maintains a promising lead in the race and the rankings.

Jannik Sinner, who would’ve missed four Masters 1000 events (Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, and Madrid) by the time he’s back, would look to better his ranking points in front of his home crowd at the Italian Open (May 7-18). He has no points to defend at the tournament, given he had missed the previous edition.

The Italian is also on the Hamburg Open entry list. The ATP 500 tournament is scheduled in the week before the French Open. Sinner has reportedly commenced his strength and conditioning sessions with his physiotherapist Ulises Badio and fitness coach Marco Panichi before his return to official training.

