Jannik Sinner continues his life outside tennis with yet another new sport with friends amid ban

Jannik Sinner has continued his pursuit of exploring new sports as he reaches the second half of his ban. The Italian was recently spotted cycling with his friends at Col d'Eze in the Nice-Monaco neighborhood.

Sinner is serving a three-month suspension concerning his positive doping tests from March 2024. The Italian accepted the decision after reaching a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over his team member’s negligence in the transdermal contamination case. His period of ineligibility started on February 9 and is set to last through May 4.

Amid his absence, Jannik Sinner, who was a top-ranked junior skier, has taken to several different sports besides tennis. The World No. 1 recently joined racing drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi, alongside cyclist Giulio Ciccone, on a cycling adventure.

"Hangout with friends," he wrote on Instagram.

Jannik Sinner on Instagram

The quartet posed for a picture after reaching the summit, with the backdrop of the region’s famous bike sculpture.

Before trying his hand at cycling, Sinner also went karting with the group. The 23-year-old has been spotted interacting with padel players, posing with fans on the slopes and at a golf club during his time off the court.

Jannik Sinner resumes physical training ahead of return

Sinner pictured at the 2025 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

On the tennis front, Jannik Sinner, who resides in Monaco, has been working on strength and conditioning at a private gym in the region. The Italian is accompanied by his fitness coach, Marco Panichi, and physiotherapist, Ulises Badio, during the training block.

He is prohibited from practicing on tennis courts affiliated with national federations or the ATP, WTA, and ITF tours during the suspension but is reportedly free to train on private courts. This restriction, however, is set to be lifted on April 13, three weeks before his official return. The three-time Grand Slam champion's coaches, Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill, are thus expected to reunite with the team soon to begin his claycourt preparations.

Sinner is set to resume his campaign in front of his home crowd at the Masters 1000 in Rome (May 7-18). He also appears on the entry list of the ATP 500 in Hamburg (May 18-24), which will be played the week before the French Open.

Although Jannik Sinner has competed in just one tournament so far this season—the Australian Open—he is poised to complete the hardcourt swing ranked No. 1 in the race. He also presently holds a considerable 2685-point lead over No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev, despite having to forgo the 1000 points he earned as the Miami Open champion last year.

With the German’s chances of overtaking the Italian for the World No. 1 spot dwindling, Sinner would look to capitalize at the French Open prelude to enter the Grand Slam event as the top seed.

