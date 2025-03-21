Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill reveals how his wife made her feelings clear on his increased home presence amid Italian's ban

Jannik Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill, has been bonding with his family amid the Italian’s suspension. The Aussie coach’s wife, Victoria, recently made her feelings known about his increased presence at their home in light of his work break.

Sinner is presently serving a three-month suspension in relation to his positive doping tests from March last year. The period of ineligibility is set to last from February 9 to May 4, with the Italian making his return at the Masters 1000 in Rome.

It should be noted that Jannik Sinner is allowed to commence his official training April 13 onwards. In the meantime, if the latest pictures are anything to go by, the World No. 1 has started his strength and conditioning training with his fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio in Monaco. Sinner’s main coaches, Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill, are expected to join the camp later.

Cahill, who’s been spending time with his family amid the suspension, recently revealed how his wife truly feels about him being at home more than usual. The Aussie veteran joked that he received an amusing meme from his wife, teasing that his increased presence isn’t necessarily “a good thing.” The “Schitt’s Creek” meme said:

"Okay, don’t take this the wrong way, but you’ve just been kind of hanging around a lot lately – which isn’t a bad thing but it’s also not a good thing."

The caption read:

"When your husband has been home more than he normally is…."

Reacting to the meme, Darren Cahill hilariously said:

"When your wife sends you this…"

Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill on Instagram

Jannik Sinner, who tested positive for low traces of “Clostebol,” was initially given the green light to continue competing by the ITIA after an independent tribunal declared that he bore “no fault or negligence” in the case. It was determined that his injured physiotherapist’s error resulted in the positive tests due to transdermal contamination.

The WADA, however, appealed the verdict, claiming that Jannik Sinner should assume some responsibility for his team member’s negligence. Although the initial push was for 1-2 years of ineligibility, the organization ultimately approached the World No. 1 out of court, reducing the suspension period to three months following a thorough investigation of the case.

Jannik Sinner on coach Darren Cahill: "I don't want to talk so much about his retirement"

Sinner (R) and Cahill pictured at the 2024 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner, who started his 2025 campaign by clinching his third Grand Slam title with a successful Australian Open title defense, made a surprising announcement during the campaign.

The Italian revealed that Darren Cahill was expected to retire from coaching by the end of the season. In one of his press conferences, Sinner reminisced on their successful partnership.

"He brought me so many things," the World No. 1 said. "I don't want to talk so much about his retirement. I feel very, very lucky and happy to be his last player on Tour. He has been an amazing, amazing coach and person, not only for me but for all the other players he has worked with."

"For me it's just a huge honor. Hopefully we can make a nice season,” Jannik Sinner said.

Cahill, who joined the Italian’s camp in mid-2022, boasts a rich resume with multiple Grand Slam accolades, having coached other World No. 1s such as Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi, and Simona Halep.

