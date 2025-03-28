Jannik Sinner makes surprise public appearance amid doping ban, goes go-karting with Ferrari Le Mans champ

Jannik Sinner was spotted on the go-karting track on Thursday amid his doping suspension. He was with Italian motorsport racing driver Antonio Giovinazzi— winner of the 2023 Ferrari Le Mans- and professional cyclist Giulio Ciccone. The three Italians competed against each other and had a fun outing away from their professional setting.

Sinner is serving a three-month ban under the settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), who had filed a case against him for testing positive for clostebol in March 2024, seeking a two-year ban.

The 23-year-old is not allowed to train; therefore, he indulges in other activities to keep himself busy. In the last five weeks, he has been spotted playing padel and golf, going skiing, and hiking. He even attended the Milan Fashion Week, representing Gucci.

Racing is one of Sinner's passions, besides tennis. He has shown up at multiple F1 races to watch and enjoy the sport. He hit the tracks of the Kart Planet circuit in Busca for go-karting with his fellow Italian friends, one of whom was a former F1 racer.

Sinner is making the most of his suspension period, which will even help him stay out of the negativity bubble that comes with the allegations of doping. He can resume his training on April 13 but cannot play any competitive tennis tournaments until May 4.

Jannik Sinner will be able to participate in the Masters 1000 in Rome, which begins on May 7, giving him enough time to prepare for the French Open, which kicks off on May 25.

Jannik Sinner announced a shift in management amid his doping suspension

Jannik Sinner, previously managed by StarWing Sports, announced on March 17 that he will be solely managed by AVIMA Sports and Business Management, headed by Alex Vittur.

In Sinner’s tenure with StarWing Sports, they played a huge role in cracking deals with some of the top premium brands like Gucci, Ferrari, Rolex, and Lavazza. This is a pivotal moment in his career, where he is going through a lot of changes in his life, both on and off the court. Earlier, during the Australian Open, he announced that he would part ways with his current coach, Darren Cahill, at the end of the season.

At this crucial juncture of his career, Sinner went with a management company that is more personal to him. Vittur has played an influential role in Sinner’s career since childhood. He transferred him to Ricardo Pittai’s tennis academy when he was 14, from where he flourished as a tennis player.

