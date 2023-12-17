"My dad passed it on to me" - Jannik Sinner opens up about his love of cars, Ferrari, watching F1 races with his grandfather & more

Jannik Sinner has been a petrolhead all his life, with his father introducing him to the world of motorsport at a young age.

Sinner, who recently paid a visit to the Museo Ferrari in Maranello, took it to their private racetrack in an SF90 Stradale for a spin. The Italian also explored the museum where he had the opportunity to have a glimpse of the impressive collection of Ferrari's luxury sports cars over the years.

In a conversation with Ferrari, Sinner expressed his passion for cars and admiration for the Italy-based carmaker.

"The heart of Ferrari, because Ferrari is the brand that has made history in this sport. I've always had a great passion for engines and cars," Sinner said.

Sinner credited his father and grandfather for instilling his early passion for cars. The 22-year-old also harked back to his childhood days when he used to watch Formula 1 with his grandfather.

"It was my Dad who passed it on to me," Sinner continued. "As a child, I used to watch Formula 1 on Sundays, with my Granddad. It was more difficult with my parents because they worked a lot. So, I either watched it alone or with my Grandfather."

Sinner went on to heap praise on Ferrari, acknowledging the unique aspects that set them apart from other teams:

"The first thing that comes to mind about a car is its sound, the Ferrari sound is unique. It was great to come to Maranello and find out not only how the sound is created, but to learn about the story behind each car, the story of how they are made. Today I learned a lot about the Ferrari, the tiny details, everything you can choose from, from the seats or whatever. Everything in a Ferrari is unique."

"If you're playing tennis, you can't see the race" - Jannik Sinner on watching F1 while on the tour

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

During the same interaction, Jannik Sinner admitted that it is difficult to watch Formula 1 races while playing on the tour. However, the young Italian who affectionately follows the motorsport said he has always made time to watch the races.

"Nowadays, I miss a few races because the Grand Prix are on Sundays and if you play tennis on Sundays, it means you are in the final. That's the only good thing. If you're playing tennis, you can't see the race. But I have always watched the races, I really like it," Sinner stated.

Sinner recently announced his collaboration with Formula 1 for the 2024 season which will see him attend several Grand Prix races next year to promote the sport.

On the tennis front, Jannik Sinner was last seen in action at the Davis Cup. He defeated Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-0 to help Italy register a 2-0 win against Australia in the final.