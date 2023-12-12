"To work with the best in motorsports" - Jannik Sinner announces collaboration with Formula 1 ahead of 2024 ATP season

Jannik Sinner has expanded his brand and endorsement portfolio with his latest collaboration with Formula 1.

Italy's highest-ranked tennis player has become a 'Friend of F1' ahead of the 2024 season. In this capacity, Sinner will be a special guest at several Grand Prix races next year and promote motorsport through engagement. Tennis and Formula 1 have seen a surge in youth viewership and fanbase in recent years, and Sinner's partnership will further increase the crossover of fans between the sports.

Jannik Sinner announced the collaboration on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressing his excitement for the new venture. Sinner stated that he was honored to work with the best in the world of motorsport.

"Honored to be given the opportunity to work with the best in motorsports @F1! Excited for the future and the fun projects we will work together on, forza!" Sinner wrote.

Jannik Sinner opened up about his affection and admiration for Formula 1. Sinner stated that his Italian roots have instilled a love for Formula 1 in his blood and he couldn't be more excited to be working with "the best sports platform in the world."

“Being Italian, F1 is in my blood, so I couldn’t be more excited to be working with not only the best brand in motorsports, but the best sports platform in the world. I am honored to be given this opportunity and truly thrilled to be a Friend of F1. Putting it simply, I love cars, motorsport, and the thrill of racing and competing,” Sinner said (via formula1.com).

The Italian revealed that one of the primary reasons he agreed to the collaboration was the similarities between tennis and racing. Sinner claims that athletes in both sports have to be on top of their game week in and week out and minute details make a difference between success and failure.

Sinner was quoted as saying:

“One of the main reasons why I love F1, whether that’s watching, karting with my friends, or racing in a simulator, is because I feel there’s a lot of synergies between tennis and racing. I feel that in both sports it’s all about the 1% and it’s the small details that make a huge difference."

“I find it so interesting how teams can improve the car, and how the drivers maximize their performance and their skill set to beat their rival by milliseconds. It’s fascinating how they compete and perform under the most extreme pressure at the highest-level week in and week out,” Sinner concluded.

Jannik Sinner wants 2024 to be 'the year of confirmation'

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner has wrapped up the 2023 ATP season with the best ranking of his young career. The Italian is currently ranked World No. 4 and picked up his biggest title at the ATP 1000 Canadian Open earlier in August. The 22-year-old also picked up titles at the Montpellier Open, China Open, and the Vienna Open.

Sinner also led Italy to its first Davis Cup victory in 47 years in November. Now, in the off-season, Sinner is planning for the next year and recently outlined his goals for the 2024 ATP Tour.

The young Italian will view 2024 as the "year of confirmation" about his ability to deal with the pressure that comes with being one of the best players in the world.

Jannik Sinner said (via Eurosport):

"2024 must be the year of confirmation. Having the pressure on you is an honor but it must be taken with a smile. I had an excellent end to the season, with the victory of the Davis Cup I felt many emotions."