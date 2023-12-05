Jannik Sinner has outlined his aspirations for the 2024 season following his remarkable performances to close out 2023.

Sinner excelled during the 2023 season, winning four titles, including his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open. The Italian also reached his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal at the Wimbledon Championships and contested the ATP Finals final.

Furthermore, the 22-year-old played a pivotal role in Italy's first Davis Cup triumph since 1976. He concluded the year as the World No. 4, with an impressive 64-15 win/loss record.

The Italian recently attended the SuperTennis Awards in Milan, where he was honored as the best player of the year. While at the event, he shared his outlook on the 2024 season.

Following his excellent conclusion to the year with the Davis Cup triumph, Jannik Sinner described next season as a period of "confirmation" for him, as it would require a demonstration of his ability to sustain his high level of performance. Despite acknowledging the pressure associated with his ambitions, the World No. 4 expressed his intention to face it with a positive attitude.

"2024 must be the year of confirmation. Having the pressure on you is an honor but it must be taken with a smile. I had an excellent end to the season, with the victory of the Davis Cup I felt many emotions", Jannik Sinner said (via Eurosport)

"Perhaps we didn't realize how much was important for the Italians. It will be important to start off as positive as in these months of 2023. It will be another season full of great emotions," he added.

A brief look at Jannik Sinner's performance at Grand Slam tournaments this season

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner kicked off his 2023 Australian Open campaign with dominant straight-set wins over Kyle Edmund and Tomas Martin Etcheverry. He then battled back from a two-set deficit against Marton Fucsovics to advance to the fourth round.

However, the Italian couldn't progress any further at the Melbourne Slam as he suffered a narrow five-set defeat to eventual runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. Meanwhile, his campaign at the French Open was short-lived. Following a dominant win over Alexandre Muller in his tournament opener, The 22-year-old was narrowly edged out by Daniel Altmaier in the second round.

Sinner reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the Wimbledon Championships. He delivered commanding performances in the early stages of the Major, advancing to the fourth round by defeating Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Diego Schwartzman, and Quentin Halys.

The World No. 4 then set up a blockbuster semifinal clash against Novak Djokovic by emerging victorious against Daniel Elahi Galan and Roman Safiullin. Djokovic defeated the Italian in straight sets to reach the final at SW19.

Jannik Sinner's campaign at the US Open came to an end in the fourth round, at the hands of Alexander Zverev. The 22-year-old defeated Yannick Hanfmann, Lorenzo Sonego, and Stan Wawrinka en route to the Round of 16.