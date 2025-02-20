"Jannik Sinner should not have been suspended"; "This is honestly shameful" - Fans react to WADA chief's latest revelation in Italian's doping saga

Jannik Sinner’s doping case may have reached a resolution, but fans are far from satisfied with how WADA has handled it. After WADA General Counsel Ross Wenzel revealed new information in a recent interview regarding the case, fans online erupted with frustration.

Sinner tested positive for clostebol at Indian Wells in March 2024. The case stayed private until August when he was cleared of wrongdoing by the ITIA and an independent tribunal. WADA appealed, pushing for a lengthy ban, but in February 2025, WADA and the World No. 1 settled on a three-month suspension.

Now, WADA’s Wenzel has revealed that they re-tested all of Sinner’s past samples and found nothing illegal.

"All the samples of the tests taken by Sinner in the 12 months preceding the two positives of March last year were checked. The aim was to look for any similar clue, any possible trace of the incriminated substance in all the samples," he told Sky Italy.

"The response from all the laboratories on such a large number of samples was that nothing was found," he added.

Fans on X were left furious, questioning why this info wasn’t shared earlier and accusing WADA of inconsistent messaging and supposed damage to Sinner’s reputation.

"I've never seen WADA defend something that has nothing to do with their appeal They're acting like Jannik Sinner's PR team Why did Ross Wenzel feel the necessity to emphasise the non-intentionality in the case, when WADA appealed the negligence aspect of it?" one fan asked.

"Jannik Sinner then should not have been suspended," another fan wrote.

"Ross Wenzel from WADA said they checked all anti doping tests that jannik did in a year, and found NOTHING. why didn’t they say it sooner? this is honestly shameful," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fans slamming the organization for their latest revelation and its timing.

"Why didn't they include that information when they gave that statement? I think that in every interview they give there is new information. They should have said everything in the statement," one fan wrote.

"At this point anyone still talking about this as if it's an actual case of doping either has an agenda or is just an annoying contrarian," another fan wrote.

"More than clear that Wada appeal was made only for political reason . Hope they are all fired for misconduct," yet another fan wrote.

Jannik Sinner is set to miss 12 ATP Tour-level events and lose out on 2100 ranking points during his three-month ban

Jannik Sinner with the 2025 Australian Open trophy - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner is banned from competing till May 4, 2025. During his suspension, he will miss 12 ATP Tour-level events including four Masters 1000 events.

As of now, he has played only one tournament in the 2025 season, the Australian Open. The World No. 1 successfully defended his title in Melbourne after pulling off a comfortable win over World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the final.

Weeks later, Sinner was preparing to play at the Qatar Open and was spotted training in Doha before his suspension was announced. He had to then withdraw from the event.

The 23-year-old is likely to make his return at his home Masters 1000 event, the Italian Open. He will also be able to feature at the next Grand Slam event, the French Open.

