Jannik Sinner's team has another new member as his father Hanspeter has joined the group as the team's chef. Hanspeter, a professional chef, is now regularly traveling to tournaments with his son, and the Italian tennis star is thrilled to spend quality time with his dad.

Hanspeter Sinner has been traveling with Jannik Sinner's team since the start of the US hard-court swing. Speaking about his dad's inclusion in the team, the world No. 8 expressed his sheer delight at the same. Sinner revealed that he left home at the age of 14 to pursue his dreams and is happy to now get the opportunity to make up for lost time with his dad.

"He remained in the kitchen for 40 years, twenty at the Talschlusshütte refuge in Val Fiscalina. He started touring with me from the USA," Jannik Sinner told Corriere della Sera ahead of the start of his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign.

"He likes it. Cooking is his life, and I feel happy. I left home when I was 14, we spent too little time together. So let's try to recover," he added.

Sinner, seeded seventh in Monte-Carlo, will begin his campaign against the highly experienced Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday. He was placed in the same quarter of the draw as top seed and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Incidentally, Sinner teamed up with Schwartzman for the doubles event in Monte-Carlo. They won their first match in a deciding tiebreak against the 8th-seeded pairing of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, before losing in the Round of 16 to Fabrice Martin and Andreas Mies.

"I feel calmer on the pitch" - Jannik Sinner opens up about working with coach Darren Cahill

Darren Cahill (C), coach of Jannik Sinner at the 2022 US Open.

Jannik Sinner has been working with leading tennis coach Darren Cahill since July last year and the Italian clearly feels a big improvement in his game. Sinner said that he feels calmer on the court than he used to and is glad to work in an environment with the right balance, where he and the rest of his teammates are 'equals.'

"The change has metabolized. I feel calmer on the pitch, we have found the right balance in a work group that doesn't have a boss, we are all equal. Is there a problem? We face it together," Sinner expressed.

Sinner reached the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters last season before repeating the run in Madrid. He was forced to retire midway through his fourth-round match against Andrey Rublev at the 2022 French Open due to an injury. Sinner has entered the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters on the back of a run to the Miami Open final.

