Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | US Open 2025 Final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will battle for the US Open 2025 title on Sunday, September 7. To no one's surprise, the tour's two best players are set to lock horns in yet another final, their fifth meeting in a championship round this year.

Ad

Alcaraz came out on top in the Italian Open and French Open finals, even saving three championship points in the latter match. Sinner brought an end to the Spaniard's two-year reign at Wimbledon by beating him in the final. The Cincinnati Open final ended on a disappointing note, with the Italian retiring towards the end of the first set due to an injury.

Sinner has dropped two sets en route to the final, one against Denis Shapovalov in the third round and another against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals. He's gunning to become the first man to defend the US Open since Roger Federer did the same in 2008.

Ad

Trending

Alcaraz is through to the summit clash without dropping a set. He beat Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, his first win over him on hardcourts. He could become the first man in the Open Era to win the tournament without losing a set. Aside from the title, the No. 1 ranking is also on the line. Whoever wins on Sunday, walks away as the champion and ascends to the top of the rankings.

Ad

Regardless of the outcome of the final, Sinner and Alcaraz will continue to extend their dominance at the Majors. Since the Australian Open 2024, the two have shared all Major titles between them. Given their history of entertaining matches, this one promises to be no different. On that note, here's everything to know regarding the broadcast of their upcoming showdown at the US Open:

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match schedule

The Arthur Ashe Stadium will host the men's singles final on Sunday, bringing the tournament to a close.

Ad

Date: Sunday, September 7.

Time: Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time (ET), 7:00 p.m. BST, 8:00 p.m. CEST, and 11:30 p.m. IST.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz streaming details

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can watch the US Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on the following channels and sites:

Ad

USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar

Italy - Super Tennis, Sky Italia

Europe - Eurosport

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More