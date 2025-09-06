Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | US Open 2025 Final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will battle for the US Open 2025 title on Sunday, September 7. To no one's surprise, the tour's two best players are set to lock horns in yet another final, their fifth meeting in a championship round this year.
Alcaraz came out on top in the Italian Open and French Open finals, even saving three championship points in the latter match. Sinner brought an end to the Spaniard's two-year reign at Wimbledon by beating him in the final. The Cincinnati Open final ended on a disappointing note, with the Italian retiring towards the end of the first set due to an injury.
Sinner has dropped two sets en route to the final, one against Denis Shapovalov in the third round and another against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals. He's gunning to become the first man to defend the US Open since Roger Federer did the same in 2008.
Alcaraz is through to the summit clash without dropping a set. He beat Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, his first win over him on hardcourts. He could become the first man in the Open Era to win the tournament without losing a set. Aside from the title, the No. 1 ranking is also on the line. Whoever wins on Sunday, walks away as the champion and ascends to the top of the rankings.
Regardless of the outcome of the final, Sinner and Alcaraz will continue to extend their dominance at the Majors. Since the Australian Open 2024, the two have shared all Major titles between them. Given their history of entertaining matches, this one promises to be no different. On that note, here's everything to know regarding the broadcast of their upcoming showdown at the US Open:
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match schedule
The Arthur Ashe Stadium will host the men's singles final on Sunday, bringing the tournament to a close.
Date: Sunday, September 7.
Time: Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time (ET), 7:00 p.m. BST, 8:00 p.m. CEST, and 11:30 p.m. IST.
Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz streaming details
Fans can watch the US Open 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on the following channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar
Italy - Super Tennis, Sky Italia
Europe - Eurosport
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.