Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | US Open 2025, SF

Defending champion Jannik Sinner will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals of the US Open 2025 on Friday, September 5. The Italian's title defense has proceeded smoothly thus far, conceding only one set en route to the semifinals.
Following routine wins over Vit Kopriva and Alexei Popyrin, Sinner overcame a one-set deficit to beat 27th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round. He crushed 23rd seed Alexander Bublik in the fourth round, dropping only three games against him. 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti put up a fight in the quarterfinals but it wasn't enough to stop him, scoring a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win.
Auger-Aliassime commenced his run with wins over Billy Harris and Roman Safiullin. He upset third seed Alexander Zverev in four sets in the third round. He took down 15th seed Andrey Rublev in the fourth round, and needed four sets to dispatch eighth seed Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals.
Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of a Major for the second time, following his previous last four finish at the US Open 2021. He leads Sinner 2-1 in the head-to-head, although both of his wins came before the Italian asserted his dominance over the rest of the tour.
Sinner won their most recent meeting at the Cincinnati Open a few weeks ago for the loss of only two games. He is no stranger to being in the business end of a Major. He's bidding to reach his fifth consecutive Major final. He is also on a 26-match winning streak at the hardcourt Majors.
Auger-Aliassime is talented enough to thwart Sinner's attempts at defending his title, although the latter is an unstoppable force these days. As they look to duke it out for a spot in the final, here's everything to know regarding the broadcast of their upcoming contest.
Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match schedule
Their semifinal contest will take place on Friday (September 5), and they will contest the only match of the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Date: Thursday, September 5 (USA, Canada) and Friday, September 6, (UK/Europe, India/Asia, Australia).
Time: Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time (ET), 12:00 a.m. BST, 1:00 a.m. CEST, and 4:30 a.m. IST.
Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime streaming details
Fans can watch the semifinal showdown between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime on the following channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.