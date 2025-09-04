Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | US Open 2025, SF

Defending champion Jannik Sinner will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals of the US Open 2025 on Friday, September 5. The Italian's title defense has proceeded smoothly thus far, conceding only one set en route to the semifinals.

Ad

Following routine wins over Vit Kopriva and Alexei Popyrin, Sinner overcame a one-set deficit to beat 27th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round. He crushed 23rd seed Alexander Bublik in the fourth round, dropping only three games against him. 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti put up a fight in the quarterfinals but it wasn't enough to stop him, scoring a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win.

Auger-Aliassime commenced his run with wins over Billy Harris and Roman Safiullin. He upset third seed Alexander Zverev in four sets in the third round. He took down 15th seed Andrey Rublev in the fourth round, and needed four sets to dispatch eighth seed Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Trending

Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of a Major for the second time, following his previous last four finish at the US Open 2021. He leads Sinner 2-1 in the head-to-head, although both of his wins came before the Italian asserted his dominance over the rest of the tour.

Sinner won their most recent meeting at the Cincinnati Open a few weeks ago for the loss of only two games. He is no stranger to being in the business end of a Major. He's bidding to reach his fifth consecutive Major final. He is also on a 26-match winning streak at the hardcourt Majors.

Ad

Auger-Aliassime is talented enough to thwart Sinner's attempts at defending his title, although the latter is an unstoppable force these days. As they look to duke it out for a spot in the final, here's everything to know regarding the broadcast of their upcoming contest.

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match schedule

Their semifinal contest will take place on Friday (September 5), and they will contest the only match of the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ad

Date: Thursday, September 5 (USA, Canada) and Friday, September 6, (UK/Europe, India/Asia, Australia).

Time: Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time (ET), 12:00 a.m. BST, 1:00 a.m. CEST, and 4:30 a.m. IST.

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime streaming details

Jannik Sinner at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can watch the semifinal showdown between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime on the following channels and sites:

Ad

USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More