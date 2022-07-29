"I didn't collapse, Nole had to raise his level to the maximum" - Jannik Sinner on his Wimbledon quarterfinal loss against Novak Djokovic

Although tennis sensation Jannik Sinner didn't reach his first Grand Slam semifinal at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, he certainly got the attention of the fans with his high-intensity game style.

On his way to the quarterfinals, the Italian defeated accomplished players like Stan Wawrinka, Mikael Ymer, John Isner, and Carlos Alcaraz. It was his confidence-boosting match against 19-year-old Alcaraz, which made him believe that he can put up a fight against eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Sinner won the Round-of-16 clash against the Spaniard 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3.

In the quarterfinals, the World No. 10 held his nerve and rallied from 4-1 down in the first set to take it 7-5. Sinner went on to secure the second set as well just before the Serb gave himself a pep talk in the washroom and turned things around. Djokovic fought back from two-sets-to-love and won the match 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. This was the seventh time that he won a Grand Slam match after trailing by two sets.

C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 @CristinaNcl Serbia's Novak Djokovic crosses over the net to check on Italy's Jannik Sinner after falling during their men's singles quarter final tennis match on the ninth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images Serbia's Novak Djokovic crosses over the net to check on Italy's Jannik Sinner after falling during their men's singles quarter final tennis match on the ninth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images https://t.co/05WDez02NI

During a recent interview with Italian daily newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 20-year-old reflected on his epic five-set match against the 21-time Grand Slam champion. Sinner suggested that he didn't play poorly after two sets, but it was Djokovic who raised his level significantly to beat him. He also expressed his desire to win his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open.

"I think about it, of course, and after a few days of bad temper, I tried to look at the positive side. Nole had to raise the level to the maximum, otherwise, it would have ended differently. In the end, it almost seems that I have collapsed, but no, it is he who has taken me to another dimension. I thought back to the defeat to Djokovic that I didn't collapse, but he entered another dimension. I'm growing up. And in New York, I want to go all the way," Sinner said.

C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 @CristinaNcl

pressreader.com/article/282308… "I tried to look at the positive side, namely that Nole had to raise the level to the maximum, otherwise it would have ended differently. In the end it almost seems that I have collapsed and, instead, no: it is he who has taken me to another dimension." "I tried to look at the positive side, namely that Nole had to raise the level to the maximum, otherwise it would have ended differently. In the end it almost seems that I have collapsed and, instead, no: it is he who has taken me to another dimension."pressreader.com/article/282308… https://t.co/41s0NIabXN

Jannik Sinner reaches quarterfinals at Croatia Open

Jannik Sinner is playing his first tournament since Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner has struggled with multiple injuries this year, forcing him to retire mid-match on three occasions. An ankle injury during Wimbledon prohibited him from playing in the events to follow until the ongoing Croatia Open in Umag.

In his first match against Spain's Jaume Munar, the Italian won 70% of his first-serve points while breaking his opponent four times. Sinner registered a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 win to advance to the quarterfinals, where he will face another Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena on Friday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far