Jannik Sinner withdraws from Davis Cup Final due to injury

World No. 15 Jannik Sinner's 2022 season has come to an end due to a finger injury. The 21-year-old picked up the injury at the Paris Masters this month and has now announced withdrawal from the Davis Cup Final as he failed to recover from the bruise completely.

With the Finals set to start on November 22, Sinner took to social media to announce the news of his pulling out.

"I am very sad to announce that I will not be able to participate in the Davis Cup final. I suffer from a finger injury from Paris. Unfortunately, I have not recovered yet and therefore will not be able to join our team," he tweeted.

Jannik Sinner @janniksin Sono molto triste di annunciare che non potrò partecipare alla finale della Coppa Davis. Soffro di un infortunio al dito da Parigi. Sfortunatamente non sono ancora guarito e perciò non potrò far parte della nostra squadra. Sono molto triste di annunciare che non potrò partecipare alla finale della Coppa Davis. Soffro di un infortunio al dito da Parigi. Sfortunatamente non sono ancora guarito e perciò non potrò far parte della nostra squadra.

Despite some impressive performances, Sinner's season has been interrupted by injuries. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and wrote:

"Ciao. It's the end of the 2022 season on tour for me. This year has been my most challenging yet, a lot of things to learn from with many ups and downs. Focusing on the positives and learning from my mistakes to keep moving forward always remains the same"

"The ascent of Lorenzo Musetti continues as well as the stumbling blocks of Jannik Sinner" - Paolo Bertolucci criticizes Italian

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 US Open

Jannik Sinner has faced strong criticism from former tennis player Paolo Bertolucci for his substandard performances in recent outings. The 71-year-old expressed disappointment with the World No. 15 but showered praise on fellow countryman Lorenzo Musetti for his efforts.

Bertolucci shared his thoughts on the two young players on Twitter as he wrote:

"The ascent of Lorenzo Musetti continues as well as the stumbling blocks of Jannik Sinner"

Both players were part of the Paris Masters and it was in fact the less experienced Musetti who showcased a better performance, reaching the quarterfinals only to lose to 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Sinner, on the other hand, saw himself knocked out in the first round itself. The 21-year-old looked less than convincing in his match against Marc-Andrea Huesler, partly owing to his finger injury.

