Japan Open 2025 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Frances Tiafoe vs Marton Fucsovics, Denis Shapovalov vs Daniel Altmaier

The main draw action at the 2025 Japan Open is all set to begin. Day 1 of the ATP 500 tournament will see top eight seeds like Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov in action. The American and the Canadian both failed to make a dent in the men's singles field at the US Open earlier this month and are looking for some well-deserved redemption in Tokyo this week.

Several other dangerous players like Marton Fucsovics, Daniel Altmaier, and Jaume Munar—all of whom have enjoyed good form in 2025—also feature in the line-up on Wednesday (September 24). Former World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini, meanwhile, will play his first match in Tokyo since his Wimbledon first-round exit two months ago.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how some of the first-round matches at this week's Japan Open will likely go down:

#1 Frances Tiafoe (2022 Japan Open runner-up) vs Marton Fucsovics

Frances Tiafoe has lost his last 3 matches | Image Source: Getty

World No. 29 Frances Tiafoe, who started the 2025 ATP Tour season in less-than-ideal form, showed signs of resurgence by reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open earlier in 2025. Unfortunately, the American has all but lost his way since then, having lost nine of his last 18 matches.

Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, on his part, won his third career singles title in Winston Salem last month but is also in dire need of some form, going by his 0-3 win/loss record in September. The World No. 58 is tied 2-2 with his higher-ranked opponent and last won a match against him in 2020, making the eighth seed a slight favorite in their first-round match-up at the 2025 TJapan Open.

Predicted winner: Frances Tiafoe in three sets.

#2 Denis Shapovalov (two-time semifinalist) vs Daniel Altmaier

World No. 26 Denis Shapovalov has won two titles this year so far, and triumphed at the ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos two months ago. The Canadian hasn't played since his third-round loss to top-seeded Jannik Sinner at the US Open last month, though, making him susceptible to rust.

German veteran Daniel Altmaier has struggled to get match wins on the ATP Tour this year. That said, the World No. 49 gave a good account of himself in New York, upsetting former World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to a third-round result. Last time the two players met, Shapovalov overcame a two-sets-to-one and a break deficit to come through a five-set second-round match at 2024 Wimbledon. The seventh seed will likely navigate his older opponent's challenge at this week's Japan Open as well.

Predicted winner: Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

#3 Nuno Borges vs Yosuke Watanuki

Yosuke Watanuki will be looking to make an impact at Japan Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Not unlike the above players, Portugal's Nuno Borges has also endured a rough patch recently, having lost eight of his last 10 matches dating back to Wimbledon. Making his debut at the Japan Open this year, the World No. 51 has the task of taking on wildcard Yosuke Watanuki, who will be buoyed by the local crowd at the ATP 500 tournament.

The 27-year-old, who reached the Round of 16 in Tokyo in his tournament debut seven years ago, will be eager to flip a four-match losing streak this week (Challenger and qualifying-level matches included). Notably, the two players have never met on the ATP Tour. The home favorite might manage to pull off a spirited victory over his much-more-experienced opponent, as the latter isn't well-versed with his game.

Predicted winner: Yosuke Watanuki in three sets.

#4 Matteo Berrettini vs Jaume Munar

Matteo Berrettini had shown promising signs with deep runs at some big tournaments earlier in 2025. However, an oblique injury derailed the Italian's ATP Tour comeback in July, forcing him to withdraw from the US Open. Needless to say, the 29-year-old is among the dark horses that can go far at this week's Japan Open.

Spain's Jaume Munar, meanwhile, has enjoyed his career-best season in 2025, having achieved his career-high singles ranking of 37 earlier this month. The 28-year-old lost his only encounter against the 6'5 Berrettini at last year's Grand Prix Hassan II in three sets. This time around, though, he has more favorable odds of winning their clash as the 2021 Wimbledon finalist is likely to be rusty from his recent injury lay-off.

Predicted winner: Jaume Munar in straight sets.

