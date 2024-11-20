"Jasmine Paolini was robbed";"Not sure what Anna Kalinskaya is doing there" - Fans react to WTA Player Award nominations for 2024 season

Fans expressed confusion and frustration over Jasmine Paolini's omission from the WTA’s Most Improved Player of the Year category, with many feeling her season warranted recognition.

On Wednesday (Nov. 20), the WTA unveiled its nominees for the annual Player Awards. While some choices were expected, a few inclusions and exclusions drew significant attention from fans.

The most notable omission was Italy's Paolini in the Most Improved Player category. The World No. 4 had never advanced past the second round of a Grand Slam until this year when she reached two Grand Slam finals. One fan expressed disbelief over the 28-year-old's exclusion from the category.

"Feels crazy that jasmine isn’t nominated for most improved," they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that Paolini’s inclusion would make more sense than some of the other nominees including Anna Kalinskaya. They wrote:

"Paolini should be in the most improved category 'cause she's not winning POTY and she deserves a win. Not sure what Kalinskaya is doing there, imo it should be Fręch. I understand Collins' nomination even though it's a bit weird as she was in a slam final before."

One fan labeled the snub as a "joke," stating:

"Jasmine Paolini not being there for most improved is a joke"

Another sarcastically proposed Paolini should win Player of the Year as compensation for her exclusion from the Most Improved category. They wrote:

"Paolini better win player of the year since she was robbed of most improved"

Some fans speculated that Jasmine Paolini's omission from the Most Improved Player category in the WTA Player Awards might be due to a potential rule preventing a player from being nominated in two categories.

Paolini is already nominated for the Player of the Year award. However, there is no official source or confirmation to substantiate this claim.

"Maybe you can only get selected for one category?🤔" One fan pondered.

"Maybe they didn’t want a singles player in multiple singles categories? That’s the only thing I can come up with," another fan wrote.

Jasmine Paolini and Anna Kalinskaya's 2024 season

Jasmine Paolini (L) and Anna Kalinskaya with their Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships trophies (Image: Getty)

Anna Kalinskaya had a breakout season in 2024, reaching her first WTA 1000 final in Dubai and the final at the WTA 500 event in Berlin.

She achieved her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open and climbed from World No. 80 to a career-high No. 11 in October, finishing the year ranked No. 14. Kalinskaya also boasted an impressive 7-2 record against Top 10 players, including wins over Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Paolini's 2024 season was also a breakthrough year. She won her first WTA 1000 title in Dubai before collecting Grand Slam runner-up finishes at the French Open and Wimbledon.

She became the first Italian woman in a decade to qualify for the WTA Finals and broke into the Top 10, ultimately finishing the season as World No. 4.

In doubles, Paolini, alongside Sara Errani, achieved significant success. The duo won the Olympic gold medal for Italy, played a key role in securing the Billie Jean King Cup, and reached the French Open final.

The WTA Awards categories include Danielle Collins, Anna Kalinskaya, Marta Kostyuk, Emma Navarro and Diana Shnaider for the Most Improved Player award, while Paolini competes with Swiatek, Sabalenka, Zheng Qinwen and Gauff for the Player of the Year honor.

