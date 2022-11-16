"If he wants it then earn it, jeez the entitlement!" - Tennis fans lash out at Holger Rune for thinking that he deserved ATP Finals spot over Rafael Nadal

Holger Rune showed agreement with a sentiment suggesting he deserved an ATP Finals spot over Rafael Nadal, much to the dissent of a section of the tennis fan community. The youngster liked a post on social media stating that he should have been playing in the year-end championships and not Nadal, owing to the Spaniard's poor form.

The Dane was the first alternate for the 2022 ATP Finals and was only able to earn that spot after breaking into the top 10 by winning the Paris Masters. Meanwhile, Nadal was the first player to qualify for the ATP Finals after winning two Grand Slams this season.

A fan took to Twitter to share his opinion on the matter, and Rune liked the post.

Tennis fans reacted to the same, lashing out at the teenager for showing "entitlement" and believing that he deserved to be in the year-end championship more than the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"This brat! If he wants it then earn it! Jeez the entitlement!" a fan expressed on Twitter, reacting to the incident.

"He wins a masters and he thinks he is above a 22 time GS winner," another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Holger Rune showing his agreement with a fan who thinks he deserves an ATP Finals spot over World No. 2 Rafael Nadal:

Nadalism @cocomo788 @nadarufan He should earn the spot, nothing is giving. @nadarufan He should earn the spot, nothing is giving.

soyloca23 @soyloca23 @_rafalewis And this is why I’m don’t like him. So immature. @_rafalewis And this is why I’m don’t like him. So immature.

Doris @Dorli_Wi @tsitsiYAS Stupid people, Rafa was the first to qualify for the finals @tsitsiYAS Stupid people, Rafa was the first to qualify for the finals

Rafael Nadal's 2022 ATP Finals semifinal qualification chances come to an end

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Three

Rafael Nadal's hopes of qualifying for the semifinals of the 2022 ATP Finals were alive even after two consecutive straight-set losses, the latest of which came against Felix Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday.

However, Casper Ruud's win against Taylor Fritz officially put an end to the Spaniard's chances of qualifying for the final four and also ended his hopes of finishing the season as World No. 1. After his match, the 36-year-old vowed to come back stronger next season.

The Spanish great's coach and former world no.1 Carlos Moya echoed his thoughts and declared that the 22-time Major champion will be ready come the 2023 season. Moya said that his fellow Spaniard is still very keen on evolving and winning the biggest tournaments.

"He is willing to still keep evolving and being competitive, so as long as that happens and his body holds up well he will be ready. He will be ready for next year, he is motivated, he has proved he can still play well and be a contender to win big tournaments," Moya said.

