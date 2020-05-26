Jelena Gencic predicted Novak Djokovic would be a top 5 player when he was just five years old

Novak Djokovic was coached by Jelena Gencic at the beginning of his tennis journey

Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 player in the world, has often credited his achievements to his childhood coach Jelena Gencic. The venerable Serb, who was a former player herself, plucked out Djokovic when he was just five, and immediately predicted that enormous success would come his way.

According to the book 'Novak Djokovic: A Biography', a young Novak Djokovic caught Gencic's eye as she saw him clinging to the tennis court fences while she conducted coaching sessions. She initially ignored the boy but later went to talk to him, as his focused gaze impressed her.

Here's the conversation that took place between the two, according to the translation provided by journalist Chris Bowers:

Gencic: Hello. What's your name?

Djokovic: Novak.

Gencic: Do you know what sport it is?

Djokovic: Yes, it's tennis, I already tried a month ago in Belgrade.

Jelena: And how old are you ?

Djokovic: Five years.

Jelena: Ok, do you want to play with us?

Djokovic: I was waiting for you to ask me!

#Djokovic "I would like to dedicate this title to my first coach Jelena Gencic... she passed away last year & this title is for her." — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2014

According to Gencic, the young Novak Djokovic displayed concentration and focus well beyond his years. The late coach instantly knew that he there was something special in him.

"If a child this age is able to hold your gaze for 10 to 15 seconds then it is because they have an above-average capacity for concentration, motivation and patience," she said.

Novak Djokovic passed Gencic's tests easily, which made her want to meet the Serb's parents right away. She told the duo that their son had a natural talent for tennis, and that he would go on to be among the top five tennis players in the world by the age of 17.

Of course, Djokovic did not quite reach the mark that quickly, but he achieved a lot more in subsequent years!

Novak Djokovic continues to attribute his success to Gencic

Novak Djokovic fulfilled Jelena's words, albiet slightly late

Gencic passed away in 2013, before Novak Djokovic completed his career Slam by winning Roland Garros in 2016. However, the Serb did not hesitate from acknowledging the role that she played in his development.

“Jelena was my first coach, like my second mother,” Novak Djokovic had told Sports Magazine a few years ago.

“We were very close throughout my whole life and she taught me a lot of things that are part of me, part of my character today. Hopefully I will be able to continue with her legacy, because she left so much knowledge to me, to the people that were close to her”.

“She was also very analytical. Every exercise or drill that we did on the court had its purpose. She taught me to always be prepared for practice, to warm up properly, to recover and stretch. She had this holistic approach, so it’s a mindset I’ve also had since I was seven years old.”

Despite travelling the world and winning 17 Grand Slams, Djokovic remains close to his childhood and his roots, of which Jelena Gencic formed a major part.