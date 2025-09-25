  • home icon
  "Jelena Ostapenko would have gone gaga" - Fans react to Taylor Fritz winning chaos-filled rally overcoming net hindrance at Japan Open

"Jelena Ostapenko would have gone gaga" - Fans react to Taylor Fritz winning chaos-filled rally overcoming net hindrance at Japan Open

By Rudra Biswas
Modified Sep 25, 2025 17:00 GMT
Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz's insane hustle during crucial point in Japan Open 1R win elicits funny reactions from fans | Image Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz pulled off a stunning hot shot in his come-from-behind three-set victory against Canada's Gabriel Diallo in the first round of the 2025 Japan Open on Thursday (September 26). The tennis community was subsequently left flabbergasted by the American's shotmaking, with many coming up with some hilarious comments.

Having guided Team Europe to its third-ever Laver Cup title in San Francisco last week, the 2022 champion came into this year's Japan Open as the favorite to win the title after World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. However, his run almost came to an end at the hands of World No. 35 Diallo, who began their first-round meeting in Tokyo by taking the first set 6-4.

With the prospect of going out in the first round of the Japan Open for the second straight year looming over his head, Fritz was quick to dial in as he took the second 6-3. The deciding set was much closer, and at 3-4 40-30, the American came up with quite a special play to hold his serve.

Taylor Fritz thundered down a big serve down the T, which elicited a weak reply from his younger opponent. Yet, just when it seemed that the ball, flailing high in the air, wouldn't be back in play, it clipped the net, thereby forcing the second seed to make a reflexive sprint to retrieve the ball. He somehow managed to get his racket on it without letting his feet touch the net, leaving both the fans and Gabriel Diallo floored (no pun intended).

The point was eventually posted on Instagram by TennisTV, attracting some rave reactions. One fan claimed that had Jelena Ostapenko, who is known for her mercurial nature, been in Diallo's place, she would've thrown a fit.

"Ostapenko would have gone gaga," the fan wrote in the replies to the Instagram reel featuring Taylor Fritz's amazing shot.
Via TennisTV Instagram replies
Via TennisTV Instagram replies

A few others, meanwhile, compared the 27-year-old to talented shotmakers like Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Bublik.

"There is some Bublik in Fritz," one fan insisted.
"Learned that from Carlos," another fan joked.
Via TennisTV Instagram replies
Via TennisTV Instagram replies

Some praise was in order for Fritz, as well, who is not exactly known for his movement.

"Why isn't there a camera at the net?!! Amazing drop shot," one fan wrote.
"Unironically the best shot of Fritz's career," another fan claimed.
Via TennisTV Instagram replies
Via TennisTV Instagram replies

The above point was ultimately crucial for Taylor Fritz in his first-round escape in Tokyo, as he came away the victor by a scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) in two hours and 11 minutes.

Taylor Fritz looking to reach QFs at Japan Open for the first time since 2022 title run

Taylor Fritz poses with Japan Open 2022 trophy | Image Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz poses with Japan Open 2022 trophy | Image Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz will next face Portugal's Nuno Borges for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Japan Open on Friday (September 26). The American won their lone encounter at last year's Delray Beach Open in straight sets. Provided he douses the World No. 51's challenge, the second seed will be a quarterfinalist in Tokyo for the first time since 2022, when he beat Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov en route to the title.

At the 2023 edition of the ATP 500 tournament, Fritz wasted a 5-2 lead in the deciding set of his Round-of-16 encounter against local favorite Shintaro Mozichuki to eventually succumb 6-0, 4-6, 6-7(2). He then lost another three-setter to eventual champion Arthur Fils, this time going out in the first round by a scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Rudra Biswas

Rudra Biswas

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

