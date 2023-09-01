Jelena Ostapenko came from behind to win her third-round clash against Bernarda Pera at the 2023 US Open on Friday but not without drama. The Latvian was so incensed by one fan in particular that she ended up kicking him out of the stadium.

Ostapenko started the contest on the back foot, dropping the first set 6-4 against the American. She found her footing in the second set, taking it 6-4 to force a decider. The final set was one way traffic for the most part, with the former French Open champion leading 4-1.

Ostapenko found herself in trouble at that point, having to save five break points before holding to go 5-1 up. It was in that game that she was annoyed by a rather loud fan on Court 17, who was single-mindedly cheering Pera on.

As soon as she served out the game, the 26-year-old, clad in a bright yellow outfit that has unanimously won the approval of the tennis community, turned to the fan in question and shooed him off the court with a menacing wave of her racquet.

A loud round of cheers erupted around the stadium as the fan also walked out without standing his ground, chugging what appeared to be a Honey Deuce.

A couple of games later, Jelena Ostapenko wrapped up the win, going through to the second week at Flushing Meadows with a convincing 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Jelena Ostapenko to take on Iga Swiatek in US Open fourth round

The 2023 US Open will have a blockbuster clash in the fourth round as Jelena Ostapenko takes on World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek.

The Pole had a far easier time in the third round, taking out her good friend Kaja Juvan in straight sets in less than an hour. The 22-year-old lost just one game in the 6-0, 6-1 demolition and is yet to drop a set in three matches this week.

Ostapenko has had Swiatek's number, leading 3-0 in their head-to-head. The duo last met in Dubai last year, where the Latvian won in three sets. Interestingly, it's after that loss that Swiatek embarked on her 37-match win streak, the longest unbeaten run of the 21st century on the WTA tour.

The winner of the clash between Swiatek and Ostapenko could take on sixth seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals, with Elise Mertens, Caroline Wozniacki and Jennifer Brady also in the mix.