"Jelena Ostapenko would like a word" - Fans amused as tennis technology declared the 'gold standard' after outcry over controversial NFL officiating

Tennis fans were amused after electronic line calling, a system that Jelena Ostapenko has criticized multiple times, was hailed as the "gold standard" following controversial NFL officiating. The electronic line calling system in tennis also caused issues during the recently concluded 2025 Australian Open.

Media personality Mike Gunzelman took to social media to express his admiration of tennis for implementing an electronic line calling system. He believes that it has made the sport seamless. However, the same technology in the NFL seems to be lacking.

Gunzelman pointed out that NFL referees often make incorrect calls, leading to disruptions in the game.

“It’s wild to me that TENNIS has this kind of technology to rule a ball in or out, but the NFL every single week continues to allow refs to ruin calls and sometimes even games. You mean to tell me that the NFL can’t figure out a way to do this? Or putting a chip on the ball?" Mike Gunzelman posted.

Tennis fans found Gunzelman's comments amusing, considering that many players, including Jelena Ostapenko, have criticized the electronic line-calling system for its inaccuracies. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Gunzelman's remarks.

One fan humorously suggested that Ostapenko might want a word with Mike Gunzelman after his praise for the electronic line calling system in tennis.

“[Jelena] Ostapenko would like a word," a fan posted.

Another fan found it comical that the electronic line calling system in tennis was deemed the "gold standard."

“Lolz at tennis being the gold standard," a fan wrote.

“Let him have a chat with Ms. Ostapenko." another fan posted.

Here are some other fan reactions:

“We need someone posting videos of absolute meltdowns and dramas caused by bad calls in tennis," a fan posted.

“I can’t remember the AO match, but wasn’t there one baseline shot called in but the video feed clearly showed it a few inches out?" a fan wrote.

“Ostapenko seeing this:" a fan posted.

When Jelena Ostapenko spoke about her dislike for the electronic line calling technology: “I don't believe in it 100%, I get really frustrated"

While speaking in a post-match on-court interview at the 2023 US Open, Jelena Ostapenko expressed her disapproval of the electronic line calling system, stating that she does not fully trust it.

Ostapenko explained that the system's inaccuracies often "frustrate" her as she strives to win matches.

"Honestly I don't believe in it 100%. I mean sometimes of course you get frustrated, but you just have to stay with the calls and nothing is gonna change and you just have to play the next point. But sometimes I get really frustrated because I really want to win," Ostapenko said.

Most recently, Jelena Ostapenko competed at the 2025 Australian Open, where she faced a first-round defeat to Belinda Bencic in the singles event. She also competed in the women's doubles event alongside Hsieh Su-wei, finishing as the runners-up after losing to the top-seeded pair of Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in the final.

