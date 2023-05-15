Jelena Ostapenko had a major disagreement over a line call with chair umpire Marija Cicak during her third-round victory over Daria Kasatkina on Monday, May 15. The Latvian ace threatened the umpire by saying she would never referee another one of her matches again.

20th-seed Jelena Ostapenko reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open for the third time in her career by defeating eighth-seed Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 4-6, 6-0. The 2017 French Open champion prevailed in 1 hour and 58 minutes and extended her head-to-head over Kasatkina by 5-2. The World No. 20 came back from a break down twice in the first set to take it 6-4.

During the second set, Ostapenko challenged a line call at 2-4, 15-30 down on her serve. Umpire Marija Cicak got down from her chair to check the mark and declared it was in.

The Latvian was unconvinced and refused to accept the decision when Cicak called her to show her the mark. She wanted to refer the decision to higher authorities, but Cicak informed her they couldn’t help with the chair umpire’s decision.

“They cannot help you with my decision. They can explain it to you later,” said Cicak.

Ostapenko was furious and lashed out at the chair umpire by threatening her.

“You will never be at another one of my matches!” said the 25-year-old as she returned to the baseline.

Ostapenko lost that second set as she failed to break Kasatkina’s serve. However, she steamrolled over her opponent in the third (6-0), serving a bagel and booking a place in the 2023 Italian Open quarterfinals. The Latvian will face Paola Badosa or Karolina Muchova for a place in the semifinals.

Jelena Ostapenko’s infamous history with line calls

Jelena Ostapenko was unhappy with Hawk-eye at AO

Jelena Ostapenko has a history of arguments with the chair umpires over line calls, be it with a line umpire or the Hawk-eye technology. At the 2023 Australian Open, the Latvian was vocal about her dissatisfaction with the Hawk-eye calls.

"I'm not really happy with the system they are using. But I cannot do anything about it," Ostapenko said at the Australian Open.

"First of all, they are really late sometimes. You already hit the ball, and then you hear 'Out,' which is normally not the way it is with the line umpires. And second of all, some balls were [a lot out] not a little out. They were a bit out and they were not called," she had said.

Many clay-court tournaments, like the Italian Open, do not have electronic calling and rely on line umpires. Ostapenko, meanwhile, is infamous for also challenging line calls made by umpires.

Earlier this year, Ons Jabeur had also joked about having popcorn ready for each time Jelena Ostapenko goes for the referee. This came in her first-round match against Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Stuttgart Open.

