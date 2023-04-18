Ons Jabeur will be ready with popcorn by her side, hoping for some entertainment during a blockbuster first-round clash between Jelena Ostapenko and Emma Raducanu at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Tuesday. While the battle between the two young stars promises to be entertaining, Jabeur joked that watching Ostapenko challenge the chair umpire's calls will be quite enjoyable in itself.

Third-seeded Jabeur will face the winner of this match in the Round of 16 later this week.

As is the case with many clay-court tournaments, Stuttgart 2023 will also be devoid of electronic line challenges and umpires/referees as well as players will depend on the mark of the ball on the clay to make decisions about out/in calls.

Ostapenko has a history of heated arguments with Hawk-eye and line umpires' calls, and Jabeur joked about wanting to see more of the same in the Latvian's match against Raducanu.

"It's going to be fun to watch all the calls and the marks and the no Hawk-Eye, so let's see how it's gonna be (smiling)," Ons Jabeur said in a pre-tournament press conference. "For me, I'm going to have popcorn and enjoy every time Ostapenko goes for the referee (smiling)."

Jabeur feels it will be a 'beautiful' match between the two hard-hitters and further joked that she hopes Raducanu and Ostapenko will tire out each other before the winner faces her.

"Two great players, you know. Both they hit very hard. Maybe Ostapenko maybe a little bit more," Jabeur expressed.

"I think it's going to be beautiful match -- I hope both they get tired -- and be ready for my match."

Jabeur, who has suffered from injury issues for most of the season so far, won the title on the Charleston clay over a week ago.

"It's clay season and it's a court that I love so much" - Ons Jabeur ahead of Stuttgart 2023

Ons Jabeur competes at the Charleston Open.

Ons Jabeur was forced to undergo surgery for a knee injury she suffered at the Australian Open in January. Indian Wells was her first tournament since surgery. In just her third tournament on the comeback trail, Jabeur won the Charleston Open without dropping a single set across five matches. With momentum on her side, Jabeur hopes to carry on her good form in Stuttgart and going forward in the clay swing, on a surface which she thoroughly enjoys playing on.

"Charleston was a better start for me. We were able to work harder and were able to put the work that was supposed to be done already," Jabeur said on her comeback.

"Yeah, I think I'm in a good track right now. Healthier, for sure. Honestly, it's clay season and it's a court that I love so much. So I'm just going to enjoy my time here."

Jabeur could face Indian Wells champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix later this week, before a potential clash against Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.

