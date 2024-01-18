After making her comeback from a two-year injury layoff last year, Jennifer Brady recently announced that she will be taking another break from the sport due to a knee injury that requires surgery.

Brady revealed that she suffered another setback during the off-season that will keep her out for "quite some time" and that she has decided to enroll back into UCLA for the spring quarter and help the women’s tennis team as an assistant coach.

The American won her first singles title in the 2020 Lexington Open. She also made her first Grand Slam semifinal at the 2020 US Open, where she lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in a thrilling three-setter.

The 28-year-old repeated the feat at the 2021 Australian Open, where she again faced Osaka in the final and put up a valiant fight before losing in straight sets. She reached a career-high ranking of World No. 13 in February 2021.

However, Brady’s career has been hampered by injuries, which forced her to take a two-year break from tennis between 2021 and 2023. She made her comeback in August 2023 and showed glimpses of her potential during the US hardcourt swing and at the end of the year.

On Wednesday, January 17, Brady took to social media to share the news of her knee injury, which she said occurred during the off-season. She will now have to undergo another surgery on her knee, which will sideline her for a lengthy period of time.

"I never expected this life to be easy - playing professional sports at the highest level is difficult on the mind and the body, but I enjoy every moment of it and wouldn't change a single thing," Brady wrote on Instagram.

"I wanted to let everyone know unfortunately during off-season I had another setback and I'll be having surgery on my knee. With this surgery, I will be out for quite some time as the recovery and rehab process is extensive," she added.

The American thanked everyone who supported her on and off the court and expressed her optimism for the future.

"Thanks to everyone who's supported me on my journey on and off the court. I plan on being back ripping forehands soon :)"

Brady also announced that she will be returning to her alma mater, UCLA, where she played for two years before turning pro in 2014. She will join the women’s tennis team as an undergraduate assistant coach. The American notably helped UCLA win the 2014 NCAA Division 1 Women’s Tennis National Championship.

"I've decided to enroll back into UCLA for the spring quarter and help the women's tennis team by being an (under) graduate assistant coach. I'm bummed not to be competing during this time, but I am very excited to be a part of the UCLA tennis team again," Jennifer Brady continued.

A look into Jennifer Brady's comeback journey last year

Jennifer Brady at the 2023 US Open

Jennifer Brady made her comeback in July 2023 at an ITF tournament in Granby, Canada, where she reached the second round. She then played her first WTA tournament since 2021 at the Citi Open in Washington, where she stunned Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets before losing to compatriot Madison Keys in the second round.

Brady kept the momentum going as she continued to play in the North American hard-court swing. She reached the second round of the Canadian Open in Montreal, where she defeated Jelena Ostapenko in a thrilling three-setter in the first round before losing to Elena Rybakina in three sets in the second round.

The American then faced an early exit in Cincinnati, where she lost to Donna Vekic in straight sets. She then made her Grand Slam run in the US Open where she defeated Kimberly Birrell and Magda Linette before losing in the third round to Caroline Wozniacki in three sets.

Jennifer Brady’s comeback journey culminated at the China Open in Beijing, the last tournament she played in 2023. She defeated qualifier Peyton Stearns in the first round, but she was forced to retire from her second round match against Linette.