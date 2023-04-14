Jenson Brooksby reacts hilariously to Daniil Medvedev lamenting about playing on clay at the Monte-Carlo

Jenson Brooksby was in stitches after seeing Daniil Medvedev's aversion to playing on clay at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Medvedev has often shown his dissatisfaction towards the slow surface in the past and expressed his resentment yet again about the unexpected bounce on the red dirt.

Watching the in-form Russian’s recent reaction, Brooksby couldn't help but burst out laughing. He shared the 2023 Miami Open winner's hilarious views on his social media account on Instagram with a laughing emoji.

"Every bounce is bad bounce, and even when it is a good bounce, you're expecting a bad bounce," Daniil Medvedev said about the clay surface in a recent post-match interview at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Apart from Brooksby, even Czech tennis player Linda Noskova shared the same post with her fans on social media. She seemed to agree with the Russian’s opinion and quoted the clip ‘definition of clay’ with a humorous reaction.

Medvedev is still chasing his first title on the challenging clay courts of Europe. His best result so far has been a runner-up finish at the 2019 Barcelona Open, where he bowed out to Dominic Thiem in the finals.

At the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters, he continued his purple patch with a sensational comeback win over Alexander Zverev in the third round 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7). The third seed extended his winning streak to eight matches in a row and made his second quarterfinal in four years at the ATP 1000 event.

Brooksby, on the other hand, has been away from the men’s tour since his third-round exit at the Australian Open. The youngster is nursing a left wrist injury and also underwent surgery in California to repair his tendon subsheath. He started the new 2023 season on a positive note by making the semifinals at the Auckland Open and picked up some eye-catching wins over the likes of Fabio Fognini, Quentin Halys, and Casper Ruud. While the expected time of recovery is 10-12 weeks, it is still unknown when the 22-year-old will return to the main tour.

Daniil Medvedev to square off against Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Daniil Medvedev at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five

Daniil Medvedev will square off against Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The duo has never faced each other on the main tour, and their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

While the Russian is coming off a motivating win against Zverev in the third round, Rune was handed a walkover victory over Matteo Berrettini as the Italian chose to withdraw from the event due to injury.

All eyes will be on the Monte Carlo Tennis Club on Friday, as two in-form players battle it out for a place in the semifinals. The winner of this tie could square off against Lorenzo Musetti or Jannik Sinner in the last four.

